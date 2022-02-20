ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Current COVID-19 Cases in New Hampshire Compare to the Nation

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eJuWN0x00 The omicron variant brought new daily cases of COVID-19 to all time highs in the United States. Though omicron appears to have peaked, the virus is still spreading.

Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 77,413,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States -- or 23,662 for every 100,000 people.

In New Hampshire, the infection rate is far lower than the national average. Since the first known case of COVID-19 was reported in New Hampshire on Mar. 2, 2020, there have been 291,083 total infections in the state -- or 21,459 for every 100,000 people. Of all 50 states and Washington D.C., New Hampshire ranks No. 41 by cumulative COVID-19 cases, adjusted for population.

Just as COVID-19 infections are less concentrated in New Hampshire, so too are deaths. So far, there have been 2,316 COVID-19 related deaths in New Hampshire, or 171 for every 100,000 people. Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 death rate stands at 281 per 100,000 Americans.

Like other states with a lower than average COVID-19 infection rate,New Hampshire implemented strict measures early in the pandemic to help slow the virus’s spread. On Mar. 27, 2020, New Hampshire implemented a temporary statewide stay-at-home order to limit person-to-person contact.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 17, 2022.

These are all the counties in New Hampshire where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank State COVID cases per 100,000 people Total COVID cases COVID deaths per 100,000 people Total COVID deaths
1 Rhode Island 33,391 353,048 321 3,393
2 North Dakota 31,033 235,873 285 2,168
3 Alaska 30,684 226,276 147 1,081
4 Tennessee 29,243 1,979,762 347 23,466
5 Utah 28,939 914,799 137 4,326
6 South Carolina 28,397 1,443,723 319 16,243
7 Kentucky 27,843 1,244,139 301 13,450
8 Arizona 27,259 1,954,908 379 27,186
9 Florida 27,060 5,763,580 319 67,914
10 Arkansas 26,856 809,396 336 10,141
11 Wisconsin 26,821 1,559,233 223 12,969
12 Wyoming 26,541 153,335 292 1,689
13 West Virginia 26,466 477,935 336 6,067
14 South Dakota 26,460 233,441 311 2,742
15 Delaware 26,250 253,881 273 2,645
16 Mississippi 26,207 782,689 392 11,697
17 Kansas 26,043 758,237 270 7,860
18 Alabama 25,940 1,267,912 363 17,749
19 Oklahoma 25,629 1,010,554 324 12,767
20 Indiana 24,954 1,669,872 333 22,251
21 New York 24,953 4,876,441 338 66,132
22 Minnesota 24,935 1,399,164 214 12,022
23 Louisiana 24,748 1,153,232 349 16,258
24 North Carolina 24,493 2,543,260 210 21,835
25 Montana 24,359 258,765 290 3,083
26 New Jersey 24,110 2,147,857 365 32,483
27 New Mexico 24,066 504,287 320 6,711
28 Massachusetts 23,971 1,654,513 333 22,974
29 Illinois 23,582 3,004,664 283 36,057
30 Iowa 23,550 743,285 284 8,948
31 Nebraska 23,426 451,944 201 3,870
32 Michigan 23,349 2,333,963 336 33,634
33 Georgia 23,227 2,443,410 326 34,335
34 Idaho 23,190 406,806 263 4,615
35 Colorado 22,740 1,295,177 205 11,650
36 Missouri 22,574 1,383,007 299 18,324
37 Texas 22,562 6,475,736 283 81,258
38 Ohio 22,548 2,635,769 303 35,372
39 California 22,324 8,830,785 208 82,142
40 Nevada 22,266 675,640 310 9,421
41 New Hampshire 21,459 291,083 171 2,316
42 Pennsylvania 21,311 2,729,277 331 42,424
43 Connecticut 20,032 715,692 289 10,320
44 Washington D.C. 19,480 133,339 191 1,309
45 Virginia 18,981 1,616,763 210 17,878
46 Washington 18,720 1,410,658 151 11,373
47 Maryland 16,459 994,577 231 13,965
48 Oregon 16,247 680,852 153 6,393
49 Vermont 16,226 101,623 87 546
50 Hawaii 15,966 226,798 88 1,250
51 Maine 15,109 202,220 139 1,858

