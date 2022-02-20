ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Choose The Ideal Type Of Lock

architectureartdesigns.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot all locks are the same, did you know that? There are several types of locks on the market and knowing the difference between them is essential to ensure the security of the property. Keep following this post to find out which types of locks are most used and...

www.architectureartdesigns.com

Interesting Engineering

Make your own mini-V8 engine model with this simple guide

If the video player is not working, you can click on this alternative video link. If you've ever wondered how a four-stroke V-8 engine actually works, then you might want to have a go at making a simple model one. Like anything in life, by getting your hands dirty, and your eye in on the detail, you become intimately familiar with how these things actually work.
CARS
CNET

How to choose the best webcam

There are so many webcams out there it's hard to know which one and which specs are going to make you look the best with the least effort. Here are four I really like right now, with important shopping lessons that each one embodies. The Dell UltraSharp is a fresh...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: These 8 Gadgets Can Make Your Home More Eco-Friendly

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Being environmentally conscious has become a trendy topic in the past few years, but digging into the statistics shows this shouldn’t be a superficial aspiration. A 2020 study published in the American Journal of Agricultural Economics estimates that the United States wastes up to 40% of our food supply. In 2008, MIT found that the typical U.S. resident has a carbon footprint of 20 metric tons, which is five times higher than the...
HOME & GARDEN
Domaine

A Simple Guide to Mattress Sizes and Bed Dimensions

Mattress shopping isn’t just about finding a mattress cozy enough to lull you to sleep at night. Before you can even consider feel, you have to ask yourself an important question: how big should your mattress be?. When selecting a mattress size, there are a couple factors to consider....
HOME & GARDEN
Robb Report

The Sandbox Smart R2 Lets You Roast Your Own Coffee Beans Right From Home

Click here to read the full article. Making café-quality java at home is nothing new, but now coffee aficionados can elevate their game to whole new level. Meet the Sandbox Smart R2 Coffee Roaster, a new appliance that, true to its name, lets you roast your own beans right from the comfort of your kitchen. The genius of the R2 is that it makes a fairly complicated process easy: The roasting happens via a direct fire using a 900-watt quartz tube, and the addition of a detachable drum allows you to roast your beans evenly. You can also make adjustments depending...
LIFESTYLE
Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
countryliving.com

How to Clean a Coffee Maker So Your Brew Always Tastes Fresh

Though you can always rely on your coffee maker to brew up some morning magic that'll jumpstart your day, you can't rely on that coffee maker to keep itself clean. Just as you have to manually clean your electric kettle and clean your dishwasher, coffee makers are another kitchen appliance that require regular washings to avoid the accumulation of bacteria and buildup. Coffee grounds leave residue in the brew basket, and when you don't descale your coffee maker, you end up with bitter-tasting brew—and worse still, you could end up developing yeast and mold in the reservoir.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mic

What you need to make your home look more expensive for under $35, according to designers

If you’re got your eye on an interior redesign with the aim of making your home look a little more luxurious, you may be under the impression that it’s necessary to shell out the big bucks. But after canvassing a handful of top designers, they say it’s simply not so — check out these expert-recommended ways to make your home look more expensive for under $35. Not only are they genius, but they come straight from the pros.
INTERIOR DESIGN
BHG

8 Bathroom Items You Need to Get Rid of ASAP

Bathrooms are the center of busy morning routines, nightly regimens, and a variety of basic needs throughout the day. With all this activity comes clutter, and in a typically small room like the bathroom, you can't afford to waste space on items you don't need. Some of the most common culprits of bathroom clutter, such as expired medications and cosmetics, can even pose a hazard to your health.
HOME & GARDEN
New York Post

Best glasses frames for men and women in every style for spring 2022

Sooner than later, March showers will bring April flowers, and we will be welcoming the spring season. To help you transition into a time of florals, pastels and frills, we scoured the internet for the best glasses frames for both women and men. Best of all, they are all available for purchase online.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

How to Clean Every Part of Your Dryer — It's Simple!

When it comes to home maintenance and cleaning, one of the most neglected appliances is the clothes dryer. Outside of discarding the lint from the dryer lint trap (which you should always do, by the way), cleaning your dryer may not seem like an important thing to do, but for the functionality of your dryer, as well as your personal safety, it matters. The National Fire Protection Association reported that between 2014 and 2018, 32 percent of dryer fires were caused by a failure to clean, with lint, dust, and fiber buildup being the main causes. You don't want to put yourself or your belongings at risk when you could utilize simple cleaning hacks that take no time at all.
HOME & GARDEN
Citizen Tribune

How to Choose Quality Vitamins and Supplements

(Family Features) More than half of Americans take an over-the-counter vitamin or dietary supplement, but many may not realize that the quality of these products can vary greatly. Because supplements are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration like other medicines, not all are quality products. When choosing a vitamin or other supplement, checking for independent verification can help ensure quality.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Forbes

How To Identify And Adopt Your Ideal Pricing Strategy

How you price your products and services has a major impact on your business's overall success. While you don't want to overcharge your customers and/or clients, you also don't want to sell yourself short or underestimate your value just to attract buyers. From tiers to introductory pricing and more, there...
ECONOMY
NBC News

When my garbage is sensitive, this paper shredder helps

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Of all the things I’ve bought for my...
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

How to Iron and Steam Your Clothing

Clothes can get wrinkled easily whether straight from the laundry, cramped in a drawer or fished out of a pile sitting on your chair. You could certainly go out into the world with a rumpled shirt and you’d not be faulted for it, but if you’d rather keep some measure of order in your wardrobe, you can get it done with either an iron or a clothes steamer.
APPAREL
yankodesign.com

This disused grain silo that was converted into a micro-home is destined for the pages of Dr. Seuss

Student designer Stella van Beers converted a disused grain silo into a two-story micro-home, fit for the pages of a Dr. Seuss adventure. There are tiny homes, and then there are really tiny homes. We’re talking like Horton Hears a Who! type-tiny. Whimsical by their very nature, designing tiny homes can bring architects to the far reaches of their imaginations. In pursuit of her bachelor’s degree at Design Academy Eindhoven, student designer Stella van Beers looked to grain silos to find her whimsy.
DESIGN

