SALT LAKE CITY- last week may have been disappointing against Cal, but this week was a different story. After suffering a tough loss on the road against the 11th ranked Golden Bears, the Red Rocks were tasked with brushing the dirt off their shoulders and pulling themselves up by their bootstraps. They did just that Friday night at home in the Huntsman earning their highest score of the season—that elusive 198 mark against the Oregon State Beavers.

