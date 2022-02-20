IMHO Sunday: Bush, Riley, or Heisman winners, a Coli Rice bobblehead opener?

(Photo by Greg Katz)

In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles. The bobblehead question: In the “Overtime” segment of last week’s "Inside the Trojans’ Huddle" - the flagship video/podcast WeAreSC USC football show which airs every Tuesday - there was this intriguing question: If the Trojans’ marketing department opened the first home game of 2022 against Rice with a bobblehead promotion, who would the WeAreSC panel select? ITTH panelist Marc Kulkin was emphatic that the first bobblehead should be “Reggie Bush, the godfather of the NIL. Kick it off, do it right. Yeah, I can't think of a better person!” Bobblehead question – Part 2: Asked the same bobblehead question, The Huddle's Chris Arledge (AKA The White Mamba) said, “Oh, I think I would make it Lincoln Riley, but I am enamored by this Reggie Bush idea just to anger the NCAA. In fact, I would want Reggie to not only have a bobblehead, but I want him holding the Heisman in the bobblehead. That would be fantastic!”