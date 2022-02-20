ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka refused to take captain's armband

Cover picture for the articleArsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka refused to take the captain's armband towards the end of victory over Brentford on Saturday. Skipper for the day Alexandre Lacazette gave the armband...

