Motorola is one of the hottest names in the smartphone market these days. The manufacturer was heavily involved in the breakout of Android in 2009 with the release of the Motorola DROID, the first handset that could stand toe-to-toe with the iPhone. The DROID X was one of a few 4.3-inch models that were taking Android into large-screen territory. And the Motorola Atrix was a failed attempt at creating a powerhouse that featured the first fingerprint sensor on a phone.

