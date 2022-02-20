ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Olympics: Finland win first ice hockey gold with victory over Russian Olympic Committee

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app. Finland won their first Olympic men's ice hockey gold with victory over the Russian...

