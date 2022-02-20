ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

UAE Tour stage 1 live coverage

By Daniel Ostanek
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

9 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux. 7 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:10. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first WorldTour race of the 2022 season – the UAE Tour!. Today's first stage of the race takes the riders on a straight out and...

www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cyclingnews

UAE Tour: Mark Cavendish takes sprint win on stage 2

Despite the headwind sprint, Cavendish hit out early and it paid off. He burst into the lead as Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) was being led out, and the Irishman then found himself boxed in and unable to sprint. Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Sam Bennett returns to Bora-Hansgrohe with second in UAE Tour sprint

Sunday's opening stage of the UAE Tour in Madinat Zayed brought with it the biggest sprint showdown of this still-young season, with Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) taking the early spoils from a star-packed field. Even with Caleb Ewan and Fernando Gaviria not racing, the Belgian still had to get past the...
WORLD
Cyclingnews

Philipsen sprints to victory in UAE Tour opener

All three riders were spread across the road on a wide finishing straight, with little separating them. Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
CYCLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Kanter
Person
Jasper Philipsen
Person
Elia Viviani
Person
Mark Cavendish
Person
Pascal Ackermann
Cyclingnews

Van Vleuten wins Setmana Ciclista Valenciana

Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) claimed the sprint victory on the final stage of the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana, powering to the stage over world champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) and Susanne Andersen (Uno-X). Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team), who opened up a winning lead on Saturday's mountain stage, finished in the...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Kämna wins final stage of Ruta del Sol

Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) attacked on the final climb to take victory on the fifth stage of the Ruta Del Sol in Chiclana de Segura, while Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) saw off attacks from his rivals to seal the overall victory. Kämna was part of a 17-man breakaway which had...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uae Tour#White Jersey#Bora Hansgrohe#Ineos Grenadiers#Emils Liepins#Lat#Movistar Team#Ned Rrb#Uae Team Emirates Gc#Bardiani Csf Faizane#Worldtour#The Uae Tour#Obvio
Cyclingnews

Annemiek van Vleuten again masters the injury comeback

It was a devastating early end to last season for Annemiek van Vleuten, crashing hard at Paris-Roubaix and facing up to a challenging recovery, but again the Movistar rider has proved how adeptly she can deliver a speedy and powerful comeback by starting 2022 with overall victory at Setmana Ciclista Valenciana.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Lefevere opens the door to Mark Cavendish riding the Tour de France

Mark Cavendish’s impressive stage 2 victory at the UAE Tour has boosted his chances of riding the 2022 Tour de France with QuickStep-AlphaVinyl team manager Patrick Lefevere opening the door to the Manxman’s presence by revealing the team’s best sprinter will secure the spot in the eight-rider team for July.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

€50,000 for women's Tour of Flanders as men's prize money is matched

The 2022 edition of the Women's Tour of Flanders will offer the same prize money purse as the men's race, Flanders Classics CEO Tomas van den Spiegel has announced. Speaking in an interview with Belgian financial newspaper De Tijd, Van den Spiegel said his organisation would offer €50,000 as a total prize purse for each of the women's and men's events, and that the winners of each race will be paid €20,000.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

McNulty buoyed by finishing second to Evenepoel in Algarve

Brandon McNulty's disappointment was evident when he crossed the finish line in Tavira after Saturday's time trial, but his Volta ao Algarve took on a different hue after he sealed second place overall with another assured display on the summit finish at Alto do Malhão. The traditional finale to...
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
World
Place
Abu Dhabi
Place
Dubai
Country
United Arab Emirates
NewsBreak
Sports
Cyclingnews

UAE Tour: Bissegger beats Ganna to stage 3 time trial

Bissegger set a blistering time of 9:43 on the 9-kilometre out-and-back course in Ajman, beating Ganna, who has already won two time trials this season, by a full seven seconds. Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

The transformation of Victor Campenaerts

If a team manager had asked Victor Campenaerts a couple of years ago if he could ride the Tour of Flanders or Paris-Roubaix, they would, in his words, have received a ‘gentle apology’. So why has the Hour Record holder now made winning a big cobbled Classic the next major objective of his career?
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Evenepoel seals Volta ao Algarve overall victory on Malhão

The 22-year-old Belgian rode the wheels of his teammate Yves Lampaert and Louis Vervaeke on the lower slopes of the steep Alto do Malhão, later accelerating to pull away a five-man winning move in the final kilometre. Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Dani Martínez: Egan Bernal is a champion on and off the bike

It was the defining image of Egan Bernal's Giro d'Italia victory, and in the hours and days after his life-threatening training crash last month, it was reposted across social media as a sign of solidarity and support. The photograph showed Bernal, in pink and floundering, lost in a seemingly losing...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Tom Dumoulin happy to return to Grand Tour racing in 2022

Tom Dumoulin has admitted there was a chance he could have never returned to the professional peloton when he took time out to reflect on life a year ago. The Jumbo-Visma rider is now happy, racing again and currently in action at the UAE Tour, where he will be a contender for Tuesday's time trial stage. However this time last year, he was reflecting greatly on life, without the conviction he wanted to ever race again.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews

1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy