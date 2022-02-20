San Diego State Wins 5th Straight, Sees Chance to Rise in Mountain West with Boise State Up Next

An exultant Chad Baker-Mazara during his hot opening half against Fresno State Saturday. Photo credit: Screen shot, CBS Sports Network

San Diego State’s bench put on a show Saturday as Chad Baker-Mazara led the way in a 61-44 win over Fresno State.

The Aztecs (17-6, 9-3 Mountain West) won their fifth straight, holding the Bulldogs (16-10, 6-7 MW) to 34% shooting.

SDSU went on a tear after a slow start, powered by Baker-Mazara, who scored 13, including three three-pointers.

The Aztecs had been down 13-6 before Baker-Mazara, with a jumper, started a 11-0 run capped by Keshad Johnson, who converted a Bulldog turnover into one of his signature dunks.

Joshua Tomaić added seven as San Diego State led by 10 at the break, 30-20.

“Between Chad and Josh, they carried the load in the first half,” head coach Brian Dutcher told XTRA 1360.

The game remained scoreless for nearly three minutes once play resumed, but then SDSU caught fire again, building an 18-point lead following a 10-0 run.

But Fresno State fought their way back, taking advantage of a four-minute Aztec scoring drought. Yet the Bulldogs couldn’t close the gap to less than 11 and San Diego State rebuilt the lead to win going away.

Baker-Mazara led all scorers with 20 on a night when Matt Bradley had just two points. Their biggest offensive threat, though, contributed in other ways, with seven rebounds and four assists.

Baker-Mazara told XTRA that the Bulldogs’ focus on Bradley gave him, Tomaić and Trey Pulliam “wide open shots and we (were) ready to knock them down.”

The Aztecs next head to Idaho for a key MW matchup. They take on conference-leader Boise State (21-6, 12-2 MW) at 7 p.m. Tuesday. They fell to the Broncos last month, 42-37.

Boise State defeated Utah State 68-57 Saturday.

“We got a chance to get even with them in the loss column,” Dutcher said. “We’re gonna try to play ourselves into this title race.”