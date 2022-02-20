Secondhand bookshops?

Click here to read the full article. In 2018, President & CEO, Imagination Engines, Inc. Dr. Steven Thaler sent a request to the U.S,. Copyright review board asking that they register an artwork to an AI he had invented, Creativity Machine. That board rejected his application, which he appealed. Last week, the review board once again refused to grant an AI a copyright because, it said, copyright can only be granted to humans.
The work in question is a two-dimensional image of train tracks passing under ivy-covered archways, titled A Recent Entrance to Paradise. Thaler has been experimenting with artificial intelligence...
