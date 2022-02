BRUSSELS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Sierra Leone's leader challenged Europeans on Thursday to remember there are "human beings on the other side" in Africa who have been left behind in the unequal global response to COVID-19. By the start of February, only 11% of Africans were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus - far fewer than in richer parts of the world where vast and expensive inoculation campaigns have reached most of their populations.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO