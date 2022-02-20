IGN reveals new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge footage

It looks like Batman and Cyborg were originally going to show up as well. The first season finale of Peacemaker broke the internet as they managed to have the Justice League show up for a cameo appearance, especially Jason Momoa's Aquaman and Ezra Miller's The Flash who both physically appeared. The other two members, Superman and Wonder Woman, only showed up in a silhouette with no speaking line. However, there are a lot of fans who are wondering about the absence of Batman and Cyborg which James Gunn explained it has something to do with "future stuff." Now, it appears that they were originally going to appear as well in the scene.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO