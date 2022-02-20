IGN reveals new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge footage

Paramount+, the ViacomCBS streaming service, has unveiled a new slate of original kids and family programming, including a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles CG-animated movie series, and a Transformers: Earthspark animated series, among others. The announcements were made Tuesday by Brian Robbins, Chief Content Officer, Movies and Kids & Family for Paramount+, during the ViacomCBS’ Investors Event.
Nickelodeon Animation is following the release of the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles CG-animated theatrical film with a series of exclusive movies for Paramount+ beginning in 2023. Each will center on one of the property’s storied villains in never-before-told tales, according to the streaming service....
