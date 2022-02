The three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a young Black man, were found guilty of hate crimes and other charges by a federal jury in Georgia on Tuesday. After a day of deliberation, U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood said Tuesday morning that the jury — made up of eight white people, three Black people and one Hispanic person — had come to a conclusion and would read its verdict shortly.

