The alleged leader of a Philadelphia carjacking ring tied to two murders was arrested last week and could be linked to other incidents, authorities said Tuesday. Jonathan Akubu, 28, was taken into custody Friday following a weeks-long crime spree, officials said. He is now charged with arson, conspiracy to commit carjacking, aggravated assault and with the Feb. 6 murder of George Briscella, a Marine Corps veteran and the son of a Philadelphia police officer, and the Feb. 12 killing of Aiah Gbessay.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO