Union Chain Bridge link marks milestone in bridge rebuild

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA historic bridge is getting closer to coming back into use. Union Chain Bridge, which dates from 1820 and spans the River Tweed, linking England and Scotland, was dismantled a year ago as part of a £10.5m overhaul. Engineers have now repaired all its components and strung the...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Storm Eunice: Major incident declared as major bridges near Bristol likely to shut with 90mph winds forecast

Storm Eunice has been declared a major incident by authorities in the southwest of England as police warned it was likely two major river crossings would be closed due to high winds.Stormy conditions across the south and west are expected to cause disruption and even “danger to life” on Friday, the Met Office said.Avon and Somerset Local Resilience Forum – a multi-agency group that includes emergency services, the NHS and the Environment Agency – declared a major incident “due to the potential for severe disruption”.The area’s police force said as a result of forecast winds of 90mph, it was...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Norfolk County Council accused of risking finances on link road

Norfolk County Council has been accused of "playing Russian Roulette" by risking its financial reserves on securing a controversial link road. The 3.9-mile (6.2km) route could connect the Northern Distributor Road (NDR) to the A47, west of Norwich. Opposition councillors claim the ruling Conservative group in Norfolk ignored advice to...
POLITICS
BBC

Gosport MP hits out at green space development plan

An MP has criticised plans for 375 homes over concerns they threaten green space between two towns. The development, which 96% of residents have opposed in a consultation, would be built in an area of countryside between Gosport and Fareham. Caroline Dinenage, MP for Gosport, said this land is "vital"...
POLITICS
BBC

Wincanton regeneration project cut by almost 58%

Plans to revitalise a south Somerset market town have been cut back after the budget was reduced by almost 58%. South Somerset District Council had set aside £5.7m for Wincanton's revamp. However, councillors voted to reduce the funds to £2.4m, arguing public money was no longer needed to improve...
POLITICS
BBC

Oldham Council promises £285m 'game changer' redevelopment

Council leaders in Oldham have admitted being "all talk and no action" on regeneration and promised that new plans will be "a game changer". Arooj Shah told a cabinet meeting a planning application to redevelop Oldham Mumps was expected this year. The Creating a Better Place strategy, established by the...
POLITICS
BBC

James McCann jailed over worker living in shed

A man who kept a slave in a shed with no toilet and sent him to work for a pittance has been jailed. James McCann forced the Hungarian national to live in a tent next to his caravan at Blyth beach, before moving him into a metal shed in the garden of his partner's home in the town.
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

Storm Eunice news – live: 100mph winds ‘could sweep people off streets’ as Met Office issues rare red alert

Winds up to 100mph could “sweep people off streets” when Storm Eunice hits tomorrow, an expert has warned.The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning – its most severe alert – in south Wales and southwest England, amid fears the storm could be among the UK’s worst in 30 years.Even winds of 70mph could uproot trees, topple power lines, and “sweep people and vehicles off streets”, according to Professor Hannah Cloke, natural hazards researcher and hydrologist at the University of Reading.She said people living in red alert areas should be “battening down the hatches” and staying inside.The prime...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Nine dead as Storm Eunice batters Europe

Storm Eunice killed at least nine people in Europe on Friday, pummelling Britain with record-breaking winds and forcing millions to take shelter as it disrupted flights, trains and ferries across Western Europe. London was eerily empty after the British capital was placed under its first ever "red" weather warning, meaning there was "danger to life". By nightfall, police there said a woman in her 30s had died after a tree fell on a car she was a passenger in. Meanwhile a man in his 50s was also killed in northwest England after debris struck the windscreen of a vehicle he was travelling in, according to Merseyside Police. Beyond Britain, falling trees killed three people in the Netherlands and a man in his 60s in southeast Ireland, while a Canadian man aged 79 died in Belgium, according to officials in each country.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

British Airways plane almost flips over in Storm Corrie winds

Footage shows a British Airways plane caught in intense winds almost flip over as pilots attempted to land during Storm Corrie.BA flight 1307 was on approach to London Heathrow having flown from Aberdeen on Monday when the incident occurred. Video shows the A321 Neo jet attempting to land just after midday, but the strength of the winds, which have reached speeds of 92mph in spots around the UK, meant it was forced to take-off again after the wheels had hit the tarmac.The aircraft can be seen swaying in the wind, before leaning heavily to the left after touching down,...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Probe into more dead crabs and lobsters along North East coast

The government is investigating after new reports of dead crabs and lobsters along the North East coast. The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) is to "undertake additional sampling" after fishermen reported further deaths. Tens of thousands of the crustaceans first washed up on shores from Seaton Carew...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Glasgow City Council leader pays tribute to Labour politician after sudden death

The leader of Glasgow City Council has paid tribute to a Labour councillor after his sudden death.The Labour group on the local authority said its members had been “deeply saddened” by the death of Gary Gray.The councillor, who had represented the Canal ward, had “passed away suddenly”, the group tweeted.The 49-year-old, who died on Sunday, had been campaigning in the city in the days before his death.We are deeply saddened by the news that our comrade & colleague Gary Gray has passed away suddenly.Gary was a committed socialist who loved being a Councillor representing the Canal ward.Our thoughts continue to...
POLITICS
BBC

Deaths of two toddlers prompt calls for road safety improvements

Two crashes that killed two toddlers in a matter of days have prompted calls for improved road safety in Shropshire. A 19-month-old child died in hospital on Monday and an 11-month-old died on Tuesday following crashes near Newport. Shropshire councillor Rob Gittins said there were three or four crashes a...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Storm Eunice: Stay indoors warning ahead of 100mph winds

Winds of up to 100mph could batter parts of Wales on Friday, with people warned to stay indoors. Storm Eunice is predicted to cause power cuts, damage to homes, coastal flooding and travel chaos. The Met Office has issued an amber warning for Friday because of strong winds, with the...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Storm Eunice: Dramatic video shows ferry battling winds in Southampton

A ferry crew successfully berthed a vessel while experiencing gusts of winds of 148 km/h (92mph) during Storm Eunice. The moment the Red Funnel ferry arrived in Southampton with no passengers on board and was caught in high winds was captured on video. Leanna Lakes, Operations Director at Red Funnel,...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Rogue landlord crackdown needed to help vulnerable tenants, says mayor

A north-east London home left almost uninhabitable, according to inspectors, has been visited by the London mayor to highlight issues his office says nearly one in five private renters experience. Dangerous electrics and damp at the Waltham Forest home show issues that almost 20% of London's 2.4 million private renters...
POLITICS
Outdoor Life

Volunteer Spots a 5-Foot Sturgeon with a Smaller 1.5-Foot Sturgeon in Its Mouth. Both Fish Were Still Alive

Fraser River Sturgeon Conservation Society volunteer Colin Bond was boating upriver near the Golden Ears Bridge, which spans the Fraser River in the Vancouver metro area, when he noticed a large fish floating belly up at the surface. As he got closer, he confirmed it was an adult white sturgeon that looked to be about five or six feet long. As he neared the fish he saw that a second, smaller sturgeon was in the larger sturgeon’s mouth.
ANIMALS
BBC

Bedford: Woman with baby hit by falling tree amid Storm Eunice

A woman with a baby has been seriously injured after they were hit by a falling tree. The woman was taken to Bedford Hospital for treatment for injuries to her lower leg and pelvis, while the baby was uninjured, the ambulance service said. The incident at the Embankment and Bushmead...
ACCIDENTS

