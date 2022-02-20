ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch live outside China’s National Stadium as Winter Olympics come to a close

By Mared Parry
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

The 2022 Winter Olympics has come to a close, watch live as the competitions come to an end in Beijing , China .

The closing ceremony will take place at Beijing’s famous Bird’s Nest stadium, and things kick off with a huge flag parade of all the participating countries .

Greece will kick off the parade, as they were the founding country of the games, and current hosts China will end the parade.

Then, the Olympic flag will be lowered and given to the mayors of Milan and Cortina-D’Ampezzo, the hosts of the next Winter Olympics.

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

