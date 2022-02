Pete Davidson officially has the Kardashian stamp of approval. Kim Kardashian's family appears to be just as obsessed with the Saturday Night Live star as she is, and they've been doing a ton of bonding whenever he's in town. A source tells E! News that "Pete is getting close with Kim's family and they really like him" and they "love this new relationship for Kim and the way he treats her." But, of course, mostly the Kardashians "just want Kim to be happy and he has made her very happy."

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO