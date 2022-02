The Kentucky mens tennis team was taken down in its second-round match against the No. 2 seeded Baylor Bears on Saturday night. UK fell 4-3 against the Bears in its match that took place at the Seattle Tennis Club. The matchup was one of many that were part of the annual ITA Indoor Championship, which featured 16 of the best mens college tennis teams in the country.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO