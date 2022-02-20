ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India IPL rights value to reflect league growth - BCCI's Shah

By Amlan Chakraborty
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
NEW DELHI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Media rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL) will capture value worthy of the league's rapid rise, especially after the addition of two new teams and strong digital growth, secretary of the Indian cricket board (BCCI) Jay Shah told Reuters.

"The aspirational value of Brand IPL has surpassed anyone and everyone's expectations," Shah said in an interview.

He declined to discuss any dollar figures, but said: "The valuation will mirror the rise and growth of the league."

The BCCI will float tenders for the expanded league's media rights for the 2023-27 cycle as early as the coming week and complete the e-auction in two months, Shah said.

Industry sources expect it will fetch as much as 500 billion rupees ($6.7 billion).

Shah added that the board had studied various models and proposals, amid expectations that separate TV and digital bids would be considered.

That would mean a bid from Amazon.com Inc , with only a digital platform, might be accepted this time after the BCCI in 2017 selected a consolidated TV and digital bid.

Star India, owned by Walt Disney Co (DIS.N), paid 163.48 billion rupees for the 2018-22 cycle.

The league will welcome two new franchises this season after Lucknow and Ahmedabad paid a combined $1.7 billion to gain their entry into the world's richest cricket league.

"Two new teams mean more opportunities to the entire cricketing ecosystem. You can gauge the level of interest with the valuation for two new teams," Shah said.

The league counts Bollywood stars and billionaires among franchise owners and draws the best players globally.

"In just 14 seasons, we have recorded unprecedented figures that other popular leagues reached after decades," Shah said. "Not just television but look at the numbers on digital."

The 10-team league will begin play in the last week of March.

($1 = 74.6701 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Edmund Klamann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Inspired Yadav leads India to series sweep of Windies

Feb 20 (Reuters) - India beat West Indies by 17 runs in the third and final Twenty20 international thanks to a brilliant innings by Suryakumar Yadav at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Sunday to win the series 3-0. West Indies will fly home without a single victory on the tour having...
WORLD
Reuters

Indian shares set for fourth day of losses

BENGALURU, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares headed for a fourth straight session of declines on Monday, with all sectors in the red as the Russia-Ukraine standoff continued to dampen risk sentiment. The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.84% to 17,127.20 by 0354 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was...
MARKETS
