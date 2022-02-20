ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Nation's Weather

Telegraph
 2 days ago

A storm will continue to push snow through the Rockies and. into the northern Plains tomorrow. This snow will be. accompanied by strong winds at times, likely...

www.thetelegraph.com

22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
AccuWeather

AccuWeather forecasters watching out for a big storm next week

A major shift in the weather pattern for the eastern United States will bring above-normal temperatures next week, as heat eases in the West along with some much-needed moisture. However, the pattern transition won’t come without consequences. A big storm will take shape in the nation’s midsection along the stark temperature contrast. Some places could get snow while others could face an outbreak of severe weather.
NBCMontana

Strong winter storm expected to move in by Sunday

WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from Saturday morning through Monday morning for the West Glacier Region. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Rapidly falling temperatures could cause a flash freeze on roads Sunday evening. WINTER STORM...
Fox News

Stormy weather forecast across West

The next big storm system is starting to crank up across the West, bringing the potential for strong winds, heavy snow and severe weather over the next few days. Ahead of the cold front associated with this system, gusty and warm air will enhance fire danger today from the Southwest to the Plains.
WLUC

Accumulating snow event early this week

Plan on an active start to the third week of February. We have several rounds of accumulating snow today through Wednesday morning. The first round comes today with light snow spreading from west to east. Snow amounts with this round will be around 2-4″. Light scattered snow will continue tonight through tomorrow. Then, as an area of low pressure lifts across the Lower Peninsula a round of moderate to heavy snow at times moves in tomorrow afternoon through the night. From today through Wednesday morning snow accumulations will be highest in the higher elevations of the western U.P. up to 18″ possible, elsewhere in the central counties around 12″, and the least amounts in the south around 9″. Roads will be slippery with patchy blowing snow at times. Otherwise, the rest of the week will be more quiet and cold.
NBC4 Columbus

Sunshine, warmer with a gusty wind, unsettled week

High pressure will build in and provide another day of sunshine. After a cold start in the teens, a milder southwesterly flow will will raise temperatures into the 40s this afternoon. Tonight will not be as cold, with morning readings in the low 30s. Monday will be even warmer, as readings climb into the 50s. […]
KPVI Newschannel 6

Coldest temperatures of the winter expected this week in Wyoming

Wyoming could experience the coldest temperatures of the winter this week when a cold front sweeps into the region. The National Weather Service is forecasting snow, high winds and bitterly cold temperatures. Snow was expected to begin falling over parts of northwest Wyoming on Sunday night to be followed by temperatures well below zero during the week.
