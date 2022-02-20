ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Stroll Through the Garden: It's not too soon to think about planting seeds

By Eric Larson
Mansfield News Journal
 5 days ago
Frankly, I think I’m getting a bad case of cabin fever — especially, after this past week’s 50-degree weather. I have been indoors far too long for what I feel is good for me. When I look outside and don’t see anything that remotely looks like grass or soil and only see snow or so much water, I know spring is not as close as I would prefer.

My wife, Sharon, tells me it gets old leaving for work in the dark and coming home in the dark.

Let’s keep in mind there are proper ways of getting plants ready for the garden that will save you money if done correctly. I keeping seeing seed catalogues in the mail.

When a little kid gets a chance to plant seeds and sees how they come up, I enjoy the wonder in their eyes and their anticipation as they check to see how far along the seeds have come.

In a way, you are looking at a miracle — placing something that can be as tiny as dust in the ground, burying the seeds and then have them come back to life and feed so many people from something you might have thought could have been dead.

Tips for planting seeds

As you might guess, I first ask myself and my family the kind of vegetables they would like for me to grow so that we grow things we would like to eat. If we are not going to eat what that plant is going to produce, then why grow that plant? When I was a kid, my mother planted a flat of 48 plants of Brussel sprouts. Even today it is hard for me to look at a Brussel sprout in the face.

When I’m planting seeds for my garden, I don’t like replanting my seeds because the plants froze and did not make it. Some seeds like peas can take the cold better than other plants and actually do better when planted when it is colder outside. Other plants like tomatoes are very temperamental when it comes to the cold and at temperatures around 32 degrees will not make it.

Peas normally are planted many weeks earlier than tomatoes in the garden. You are going to need to know the characteristics of the seed and whether it can take the cold or not. If you send me an email requesting a time guide as to when to start your seeds indoors and when to plant your seedlings out in the garden, I will send you a chart that can help in your decision-making process. The guide will include the probable last frost date.

Suggested supplies for starting seeds

Over the years I have a number of different supplies that are necessary for starting seeds consistently. Soil will always be a part of the equation. Because of the nature of the seeds, the soil will be lighter and designed to retain the moisture and aid the seed to get started. Not all soils will optimize a seed's performance. Seed containers also are important in that, if the seed you plant is very sensitive to being transplanted, then there is a challenge and you may lose the plant.

Some seeds may need to be planted in peat pots to eliminate transplant stress. One of the traditional seed starters is the long row trays. As the seeds come up and are ready to transplant, you will need to tease the roots apart from one another as you transplant them into larger containers. You also are broadcast certain seeds in a variety of flats especially if you can tease the roots apart.

For the past few years I have planted my final containers lightly with seed. Three other items I use are domes to help retain the moisture, grow lights to artificially provide enough light waves that bring along the plants and seed starter mats.

If you have any gardening questions for me, you can email me at ericlarson546@yahoo.com. I shall to the best I can in answering the questions for you. Hope you are able to enjoy some form of gardening this week around your house. Winter only lasts for so long. You can see my blog at ohiohealthyfoodcooperative.org soon.

Eric Larson of Jeromesville is a veteran landscaper and gardening enthusiast and a founding board member of the Ohio Chapter of Association of Professional Landscape Designers.

