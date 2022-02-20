ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston hosts Colorado following overtime victory

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Colorado Avalanche (36-9-4, first in the Central) vs. Boston Bruins (28-17-4, fourth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts the Colorado Avalanche after the Bruins took down Ottawa 3-2 in overtime.

The Bruins are 15-10-1 at home. Boston ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game, led by David Pastrnak with 25.

The Avalanche are 15-6-2 on the road. Colorado has scored 195 goals and is the top team in the Western Conference averaging 4.0 goals per game. Mikko Rantanen leads the team with 26.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrice Bergeron leads the Bruins with a plus-eight in 45 games this season. Pastrnak has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Nazem Kadri has 63 total points while scoring 21 goals and totaling 42 assists for the Avalanche. Cale Makar has two goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 4-4-2, averaging 1.8 goals, three assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .939 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Brandon Carlo: day to day (wrist).

Avalanche: Bowen Byram: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Colorado State
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

