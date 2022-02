Storm Dudley battered the north of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland late on Wednesday and into Thursday, drenching the regions with heavy rain as high winds brought down power lines, trees and railway cables.Train services in Scotland had to be halted and the Northern Powergrid said on Wednesday night that up to 14,000 homes had suffered power cuts.Capel Curig in Wales experienced gusts of up to 81mph, with Emley Moore in Yorkshire seeing 74mph winds and Drumalbin in Scotland hit by 71mph gales.Now, Dudley is about to be followed by Storm Eunice, which the Met Office has cautioned could...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO