Marcelo Bielsa has made an impassioned defence of how Leeds United’s staff responded to Robin Koch’s head injury during Sunday’s defeat to Manchester United.Koch returned to the action after sustaining a cut forehead in a first-half collision with Scott McTominay and was later taken off due to the effects of concussion.Following the incident, brain injury charity Headway and the Professional Footballers’ Association both criticised the current protocols, claiming they do not prioritise player safety.Bielsa said: “If there’s something that the medical staff at Leeds have done, and I as an extension of their decisions, it’s to abide strictly by the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 HOURS AGO