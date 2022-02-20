ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ATP roundup: Roberto Bautista Agut wins Doha crown for 10th title

By Reuters
 2 days ago
2022-02-20 09:21:35 GMT+00:00 - Second-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut defeated third-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday to win the Qatar ExxonMobil Open title at Doha, Qatar.

It is the 10th career title for the 33-year-old Bautista Agut and his second triumph in Doha, previously winning in 2019. The two players also met in the 2021 title match when Basilashvili prevailed in straight sets.

Basilashvili had eight aces in this year's final while Bautista Agut had none. The Georgian committed three double faults.

Open 13 Provence

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime racked up 15 aces while outlasting Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) in the semifinals at Marseille, France.

The third-seeded Auger-Aliassime will face second-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev in the championship match. Rublev scored a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over France's Benjamin Bonzi in the other semifinal.

Rublev had a 9-3 edge in aces in the win over Bonzi. He now faces a red-hot Auger-Aliassime, who won his first career title last week in Rotterdam.

Rio Open

Argentina's Diego Schwartzman and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain outlasted the competition to advance to the finals after a long day of competition in Rio de Janeiro.

With raining postponing the quarterfinals from Friday, the third-seeded Schwartzman and No. 7 Alcaraz won twice to advance to the final.

Schwartzman defeated Spain's Pablo Andujar in the quarters in three sets before ousting countryman Francisco Cerundolo 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the semifinals.

Alcaraz upset No. 1 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 in the quarterfinals. He defeated another Italian, Fabio Fognini, 6-2, 7-5 in the semis.

Delray Beach Open

The top two seeds will square off in the title match at Delray Beach, Fla.

Top-seeded Cameron Norrie of Britain defeated No. 4 Tommy Paul 6-3, 6-3 in their semifinal match. No. 2 seed Reilly Opelka needed three hours to defeat Australian John Millman 7-6 (8), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4).

Opelka blasted 16 aces to fend off Millman.

--Field Level Media

Reuters

In-form Auger-Aliassime pulls out of Dubai with back injury

DUBAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - World number nine Felix Auger-Aliassime has withdrawn from this week's Dubai Tennis Championships with a back problem, the organisers of the ATP 500 tournament said on Monday. The 21-year-old Canadian is at a career-high ranking and defeated French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

When Roger Federer dethroned Novak Djokovic in Dubai

Between 2003-13, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic were the dominant figures in Dubai, claiming nine out of 11 titles on fast outdoor hard court. Federer grabbed the first Dubai title in 2003 and had the upper hand in the upcoming years, losing the crown only when Rafael Nadal defeated him in the title match in 2006.
TENNIS
KESQ

Novak Djokovic wins first match of 2022 at Dubai Tennis Championships

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeated Lorenzo Musetti 6-3 6-3 in his first match of the year at the Dubai Tennis Championships on Monday. A month on from when he was deported from Australia ahead of the Australian Open, Djokovic returned to the tennis court to loud cheers in Dubai for a tournament he has won on five previous occasions.
TENNIS
Reuters

Roundup: Tereza Martincova wins marathon first match at Doha

2022-02-22 07:07:45 GMT+00:00 - Russia's Tereza Martincova defeated Ukrainian 10th seed Elina Svitolina 6-7 (2), 7-5, 7-6 (5) in a nearly three-hour match Monday in the first round of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open in Doha. Svitolina converted nine of 10 break-point opportunities and saved 12 of 22, but Martincova had...
TENNIS
NBC Sports

Zverev wins Mexican Open match ending just before 5 a.m.

ACAPULCO, Mexico — Defending champion Alexander Zverev outlasted Jenson Brooksby 3-6, 7-6 (10), 6-2 at the Mexican Open in a first-round match that ended at 4:55 a.m. – the latest-ever finish to an ATP match. Tuesday morning’s finish broke the record set at the 2008 Australian Open, when...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

ATP Dubai 2022: Novak Djokovic restarts with a win

Finally was the day of the great debut of world number one Novak Djokovic. The Serbian champion, after months of criticism and controversy due to his personal choice not to get vaccinated, is finally back to doing what he grew up to do: playing tennis. Stopped for months, the Serbian...
TENNIS
ESPN

Atletico Mineiro triumph, but Flamengo can take heart from Brazil's season opener

Winners of the Brazilian league and cup last year, Atletico Mineiro have now got their hands on the Super Copa after Sunday's penalty shootout win over Flamengo. The shootout was epic, and its consequences will rumble on for a while. It stretched to 12 kicks each, with Atletico winning 8-7. Flamengo had four "match points" -- one of them when Atletico goalkeeper Everson confidently stepped up to take his side's eighth kick and skied over the bar. He fixed the problem by getting a foot to a low shot from Mateusinho and sending the ball up onto the crossbar.
WORLD
NBC Sports

Alcaraz and Schwartzman to play Rio Open final

RIO DE JANEIRO — Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman and Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz will meet in the final of the Rio Open clay-court tournament. The third-seeded Schwartzman beat countryman Francisco Cerundolo. Eighteen-year-old and seventh-seeded Alcaraz eliminated Italy’s Fabio Fognini. Schwartzman, ranked No. 14, beat Cerundolo 7-6 (4), 6-3....
SPORTS
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer recalls the injury that almost cost him the first Major title

Roger Federer claimed his first Major title at Wimbledon 2003, losing only one set in seven encounters and adding his name to the list of memorable champions in the cathedral of tennis. The Swiss had the upper hand against every rival, dropping a set against Mardy Fish in the third round and standing strong when it mattered the most to become a deserved winner at 21.
TENNIS
ESPN

Cameron Norrie tops Reilly Opelka to win Delray Beach Open for third ATP title

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- Cameron Norrie's year started off slowly, with four consecutive losses. He seems to have found his stride. Norrie won the third ATP Tour title of his career Sunday, with the No. 1 seed beating second-seeded Reilly Opelka 7-6 (1), 7-6 (4) in the Delray Beach Open. All three of those titles for Norrie have come in the last seven months, after he won at Los Cabos in July and then Indian Wells in October.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Tennis World Usa

When Roger Federer passed John McEnroe

A year after losing the Dubai title to Tomas Berdych, Roger Federer bounced back to claim the sixth crown in the desert on March 1, 2014. Roger faced Tomas in the title clash and came from a set down to score a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory. It was Roger's 78th...
SPORTS
Tennis World Usa

Andrey Rublev drops major praise on Felix Auger-Aliassime

World No. 7 Andrey Rublev called Felix Auger-Aliassime "one of the greatest players now" after beating the Canadian in the Montpellier final. Rublev, seeded at No. 2, defeated third-seeded Auger-Aliassime 7-5 7-6 (4) to win Marseille. It was the fourth meeting between the two as Rublev now leads the head-to-head...
SPORTS
Reuters

French Open finalist Pavlyuchenkova out for 10 weeks with knee injury

Feb 22 (Reuters) - French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has a knee injury that will rule her out of action for up to 10 weeks, she said on Tuesday. The 30-year-old Russian reached a career-high ranking of number 11 in November after a successful 2021 season in which she reached her maiden Grand Slam final in Paris, won the Olympic mixed doubles gold medal and led Russia to the Billie Jean King Cup title.
TENNIS
BBC

Transfer rumours: Pochettino, Silva, Bowen, Rodgers, Kilman, Mbappe

Real Madrid will rival Manchester United in pursuing Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino. (Mail) Manchester City and Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 27, is dreaming of a move to Real Madrid. (Calciomercato - in Italian) Liverpool are "seriously interested" in signing English forward Jarrod Bowen, 25, from West Ham. (Givemesport) Leicester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Andy Murray bounces back to overcome Australian qualifier Christopher O'Connell in a thriller at the Dubai Tennis Championships, as the Scot rallies from a set down to clinch victory in the first round

Andy Murray's full of set of rackets did not survive his first round in Dubai, but the man throwing them did. The twice Wimbledon champion struggled to contain his frustration before finally edging past world number 158 Chris O' Connell 6-7 6-3 7-5 to make the second round. Three times...
TENNIS
Reuters

Reuters

