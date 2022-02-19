Camelot Rises - The Cured (9pm - last entry 8.30pm)

The Shield star Michael Chiklis opened up about how the game changing series was just what he felt his career lacked before. “I was in a very particular place in my life and was looking to change the trajectory of my career,” CHklis told Entertainment Weekly. “I’d been relegated to playing affable, roly-poly guys. And I’d just gone through a shattering experience on Daddio, so I was, honestly, frustrated. I wanted to do something smart, hard-hitting, and adult. My wife is the one who said to me, ‘It’s not incumbent on the studios reinvent you, it’s incumbent upon you to reinvent yourself.’ She was basically saying, get in the gym, change your physique, and we’ll do whatever we need to do as a family until we either invent that role or it materializes.”

