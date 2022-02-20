ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police investigation after bones found in Lincolnshire park

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are searching a park in Lincolnshire after a member of the public found some...

www.bbc.com

DFW Community News

Dallas Police Investigating After Woman Found Shot, Lying In Street Along Fair Oaks Crossing

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are investigating after a woman was found shot and lying face down in the street over the weekend. It was just after 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, February 13 when Dallas police officers were called to the 8800 block of Fair Oaks Crossing, at Whitehurst Drive. It was there police found the 61 year old woman. Officials say she was still moving, but was unresponsive.
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Police hunt couple who tried to eat 12 burgers in six minutes in eating challenge then ‘refused to pay’

Police are searching for two people who claimed to have eaten 12 burgers in six minutes before leaving a restaurant without paying their three-figure bill.The pair are said to have asked to attempt an eating challenge run by a restaurant in Marlborough, Wiltshire on 5 February.But staff at the Bite Me Burger restaurant – which offers customers 12 free burgers if they can finish them within six minutes – said they explained the pair could not take part in the challenge, as it had to be pre-booked and it was a “very busy” Saturday night.The couple then ordered the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Vulnerable man made to live in horse box and squalid shed for years

A man with a “very low” IQ of 59 was made to live in a horse box, a disused caravan and a cramped 6ft shed for 40 years, a court has heard.The vulnerable victim was used and exploited during that period by his “boss” Peter Swailes Senior at the various “accommodations”.Swailes Senior, 80, who died last year while awaiting trial for the modern slavery offences, approached the man when he was aged about 18 and invited him to work with him doing various jobs.In October 2018, following a tip-off, the man was discovered by police living in a shed with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘We call her the monster’: Murdered toddler Star Hobson’s family can no longer say name of killer

The family of murdered toddler, Star Hobson, said they no longer say the name of her killer - instead only referring to as “the monster.” Speaking about the events leading up to her niece’s murder, Alicia Szepler said she warned social services and police that the toddler was at risk, but was left feeling “no one was listening to me.” “The day that it happened, I knew it wasn’t an accident. I knew that I was right, and they should have listened,” Ms Szepler told Sky News. Savannah Brockhill, 28, was found guilty of killing Star Hobson after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

'Heartless' drug dealers 'cuckooed' woman's Nuneaton flat

Two "heartless" drug dealers forced a vulnerable woman out of her home when they took over her flat to sell heroin and crack cocaine. Diego Gomes and Ricardo Knole exploited the woman through their county line operation in Nuneaton, Warwickshire. They were convicted of possession with intent to supply and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three men arrested on suspicion of rape and murder after woman, 36, dies in Bury

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of rape and murder following the death of a 36-year-old woman in Greater Manchester.The trio – aged 61, 52 and 32 – were detained after the woman, who has not yet been named, died shortly after being rushed hospital in Bury on Wednesday night.Detective superintendent Kate Atton, of Greater Manchester Police, said she was aware the incident had left the community “shocked and…worried”.She said: “I would like to reassure them that we have a dedicated team of detectives investigating and following up various lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances around this...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ok Magazine

'The Walking Dead' Actor Moses J. Moseley's Alleged Suicide May Have Been The Result Of Foul Play Based On New Evidence Found By Law Enforcement

Law enforcement is now saying it is a possibility the death of The Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley may have been accidental or the result of foul play, according to new evidence discovered in their ongoing investigation. Article continues below advertisement. As OK! previously reported, Moseley's body was discovered...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
BBC

'Heart-breaking' footage of dogs 'dumped' in Coventry

The RSPCA has released "heart-breaking" CCTV footage that it says shows seven dogs being dumped from the back of a van. The dogs - believed to have been used for breeding - were left on Yewdale Crescent, Coventry, on 30 December. The animal welfare charity has released the footage in...
ANIMALS
BBC

Murder arrest after woman's body found at Littleover house

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found at her home in Derby. Derbyshire Police said they were called to the house in Oak Crescent, Littleover, at about 07:15 GMT on Sunday. The force said Kathryn Jane Harris, who was known as Katy,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man avoids jail after vulnerable victim found living in squalid shed

A man who exploited a vulnerable victim found living in a squalid shed has walked free from court.On Friday, Peter Swailes Jr, 56, was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court to a nine-month jail term, suspended for 18 months.The victim had been “used and exploited” for 40 years while living with the defendant’s father Peter Swailes Snr, the court heard.He was made to live in a horse box, a disused caravan and more recently in a shed on a residential site north of Carlisle.The Crown accepted the defendant’s guilty plea last month to conspiracy to arrange or facilitate the travel of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

A46 murder probe: Two men who died in fatal crash named

Two men who died in a road crash, which has prompted a murder inquiry, have been named by police. Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21 and from Banbury, Oxfordshire, were killed on the A46 near the Six Hills junction in Leicestershire, at 01:35 GMT on Friday. Leicestershire Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man guilty of murder bid after woman's head 'kicked like football'

A man who repeatedly kicked and stamped on a woman's face in a "frenzied and sustained" attack has been found guilty of attempted murder. Nottinghamshire Police said Andy Hurns forced his way into the victim's home in Retford on 24 November 2020. He struck her with his fists before kicking...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Joshua Hall murder: Harley Demmon, 16, jailed for 14 years

A 16-year-old boy who murdered a teenager by stabbing him at least six times has been jailed for a minimum of 14 years. Harley Demmon attacked Joshua Hall, 17, at a sports ground in Cam, near Dursley, Gloucestershire, after meeting up to "sort out their differences". The teenager, who was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

M1 crash: Mum admits causing deaths of her children in crash

A woman has admitted causing the deaths of two of her children in a crash. Mary McCann, 35, of Bamford Avenue, Derby, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by careless driving while under the influence of alcohol. Daughter Lilly, four, and son Smaller, 10, died at the scene...
ACCIDENTS

