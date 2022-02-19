Coppell Lions Club hosts annual breakfast and blood drive

HEATH, TX (Feb. 21, 2022) – Heart disease never stops taking lives, regardless of time of day, month or year. It remains the number one killer of women and men, and patients undergoing heart surgeries can require multiple blood transfusions. This February, during American Heart Month, Carter BloodCare reminds the community that heart surgery patients need blood to survive. The only source of that blood is from generous blood donors.
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The North Texas Food Bank just got a lot of help with their efforts to feed the hungry. The food bank received a $10.5 million donation from the Perot family. A portion of the money is earmarked to support the food bank’s annual operating expenses,...
ROCKWALL, TX – February 21, 2022 — Meet Donut! This GORGEOUS brindle Plott Hound mix is a dreamy gentle giant. Donut is about 6 years old, and weighs around 72 pounds. She is good with all dogs- big and small! She is also house-trained and crate-trained and knows several commands including sit, stay, shake, and come. She is a total sweetheart and some family will be lucky to get her!
