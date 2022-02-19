Coppell Lions Club hosts annual breakfast and blood drive

ROCKWALL, TX – February 21, 2022 — Meet Donut! This GORGEOUS brindle Plott Hound mix is a dreamy gentle giant. Donut is about 6 years old, and weighs around 72 pounds. She is good with all dogs- big and small! She is also house-trained and crate-trained and knows several commands including sit, stay, shake, and come. She is a total sweetheart and some family will be lucky to get her!

ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO