ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coppell, TX

Coppell Lions Club hosts annual breakfast and blood drive

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 3 days ago

Gallery | 7 Photos Angelina Liu Coppell residents...

coppell.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
DFW Community News

First United Methodist Church Heath to save local patients’ lives by hosting much-needed drive

HEATH, TX (Feb. 21, 2022) – Heart disease never stops taking lives, regardless of time of day, month or year. It remains the number one killer of women and men, and patients undergoing heart surgeries can require multiple blood transfusions. This February, during American Heart Month, Carter BloodCare reminds the community that heart surgery patients need blood to survive. The only source of that blood is from generous blood donors.
HEATH, TX
DFW Community News

Meet Donut, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week

ROCKWALL, TX – February 21, 2022 — Meet Donut! This GORGEOUS brindle Plott Hound mix is a dreamy gentle giant. Donut is about 6 years old, and weighs around 72 pounds. She is good with all dogs- big and small! She is also house-trained and crate-trained and knows several commands including sit, stay, shake, and come. She is a total sweetheart and some family will be lucky to get her!
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
21K+
Followers
78K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy