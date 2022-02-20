ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

1 in life-threatening condition after crash on Germantown St.

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Montgomery County Regional dispatch told us crews responded to the crash on Germantown Street at Dayton Liberty Road just after 2:30 a.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found one car on its side off the road.



One person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for their injuries, and they are listed in life-threatening condition.

Crews have closed down Germanton St. while they conduct their investigation.

Further details have not been made available at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.

