Curling teams claim both British medals at the Beijing Winter Olympics

By Pa Sport Staff
 2 days ago

Great Britain claimed two medals at the Beijing Winter Olympics, with Eve Muirhead’s women’s curling team taking gold while Bruce Mouat’s men return home with silver.

Here the PA news agency looks at how the British teams made the podium.

Gold

Day 16, Eve Muirhead , Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff, Mili Smith, women’s curling.

Great Britain’s women thrashed Japan 10-3 to win the women’s curling final on the last day of the Games and end skip Eve Muirhead’s long wait for a gold medal. Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds and Hailey Duff dominated the final throughout before sealing victory on the ninth end.

Silver

Day 15, Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie, Hammy McMillan, Ross Whyte, men’s curling.

Great Britain’s men went close but had to settle for silver in the end as Sweden , skipped by the impressive Niklas Edin, ground out a 5-4 final win on the extra end. Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan pushed the Swedes all the way in a close-fought contest before being edged out.

