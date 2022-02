Free float is an important metric for the success of any startup with a token. But can it be increased, for example, to $8 million from scratch just by building a vibrant community for English, Spanish, Turkish, and Chinese-speaking users? This case from BDC Consulting explores that possibility. The community is the core of any crypto project**. This is a trust factor for product users, investors, and media. We decided to create unofficial communities on behalf of enthusiasts who are interested in the token.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO