Brighton subdivision could have been called Balarhogaspat

By Lewis LeMaster
Times Recorder
 5 days ago
Real estate mogul Colonel Tileston F. Spangler headed a group of investors who bought and developed a new subdivision near the fairgrounds. Besides Spangler, the owners of the addition were William J. Atwell, Willis Bailey, William Larzelere, W. S. Bell, John Hoge, John C. Harris and D. H. Gaumer.

During the summer of 1891, several advertisements appeared in the Zanesville Courier in which a prize of $25 in gold was offered to the person whose name for the district was selected. The second-place finisher would receive $15, while third place would be awarded $10. Altogether, 452 names were submitted.

In the June 4, 1891, edition of the Courier, the rules for the contest were listed. These included:

“1. The name shall not exceed six syllables and may be a single word, a compound word or three words. 2. The person proposing the name must state that they have seen this property within the last month. 3. The name proposed shall be written upon the back of an envelope furnished by us and the name of the person making the proposal shall be written on a blank which shall be sealed in the envelope. The small envelope containing the name shall be sealed in a large envelope addressed to T. F. Spangler & Co., and sent to us by mail. All blanks and envelopes necessary will be furnished free by us either at our office or by request by mail.4. As the large envelopes containing the smaller ones are received by us they will be numbered consecutively. On the 15th day of June 1891, the outer envelopes will be opened and from the entire list, the three names which seem most appropriate will be selected by the owners of the land… The best three names thus selected will then … be divided into first, second, and third prizes, and the name winning the first prize will then be declared to be the name by which the new addition shall thereafter be known. Only after the names have been selected will the small envelopes be opened, hence the name of the person who submits the name will not be known until after the decision has been made, thus insuring absolute fairness to all competitors.”

The T. F. Spangler & Company ran the following ad in the Courier on June 15, 1891: “Owing to the large number of applications for our printed blanks for the purpose of suggesting names for our new subdivision under our prize offer, and at the request of parties who have not yet had time to inspect the property, we have decided to extend the time for competition under our offer to Tuesday, June 23, ‘91. “

Local historian Norris F. Schneider, in a Sunday News article dated June 8, 1941, listed several of the names submitted. These included: Bula Bethany, Fair Luck, Spanhoga, Baileyburg, Blue Bell, Spangledell, Larzelere Valley, Glenolia, Balarhogaspat, Bahoga, Sunnyside, Fairview, Kensington, Lynwood, Normandy, Bellemede, Fernwood, Glen Dale, Oak Park, Bryn Mawr, Ravenwood, Sunset, Eldorado, Hazlehurst, Idlewood, Sunny Side, West Point, Westbourne, Avondale, Fairland, Sunset Park, Kenilworth, Tecumseh, Eden Park, Edgewood, Rookwood, Elsemere, Brightwood, Princenton, Lindenwood, Silverton, Elmwood, Oak Leaf Park and Mount Clare. Note that some of the names were created in an effort to refer to one or more of the owners.

E. E. Eppley won third prize with the name “Kenilworth.” Finishing second was W. O. Munson for his submission of “Westbourne.” The grand winner was Miss Esther Galbreath, who suggested “Brighton.”

The addition consisted of 110 acres which were divided into 500 lots. On the first day of sales 22 lots were purchased, with the highest price tag being $660. A lot could be purchased with a down payment of $25 on the day of the sale. Monthly payments were $5 with an interest rate of 6%.

In a Courier article dated July 8, 1891, Spangler and his associates announced that transportation to and from Brighton would not be a problem: “The Electric Cars will be humming through Brighton within the next 60 days, bringing the newest and best suburb within twelve minutes of the Court House. People living in Brighton can take the Electric Cars and for one fare (five cents) ride to any part of the city. A working man can own a home in this beautiful and healthful location and work in any part of Zanesville, the electric cars making access easy and cheap.”

Spangler, who was born in Zanesville on March 28, 1849, for many years lived in a fine brick residence on Woodlawn Avenue. He taught school for two years before studying law and being admitted to the bar in 1873. As the secretary for the Homestead Building and Savings Association, he received training in banking and real estate. In 1880 Spangler became the senior partner of the real estate company, Spangler and Finley.

He died on Jan. 8, 1936, and was buried in Woodlawn Cemetery. His obituary in the Times Recorder stated that he was “… one of Zanesville’s leading citizens and an outstanding figure in the industrial and civic progress of this city…”

Lewis LeMaster is a retired teacher of the Zanesville area.

