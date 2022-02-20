Russian diplomat says: U.S. and British spies can't be trusted on Ukraine

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The assessments of U.S. and British spies on Ukraine cannot be trusted as they made so many grave mistakes in the run up to the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq, Russia's first deputy permanent representative to the United Nations said on Sunday.

"We don't trust the U.S. and British intelligence, they let us down, the whole world, on many occasions enough to remember weapons of mass destruction in Iraq," Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sky.

Polyanskiy said no-one should try to tell Russia where it held military exercises on Russian territory.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton

