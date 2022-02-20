ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hong Kong reports more than 6,000 new cases in virus surge

Cover picture for the articleHong Kong has reported 15 coronavirus deaths and more than 6,000 confirmed cases for a second day in its latest infection surge. The government on Saturday also announced plans to ease crowding in hospitals by...

China locks down city of 3.5 million near Vietnam border

A Chinese city of 3.5 million near the border with Vietnam was on lockdown Monday after more than 70 coronavirus cases were discovered there over the past three days. China, the only major world economy still sticking to a staunch zero-Covid policy, is on high alert for any outbreaks as it hosts the Beijing Winter Olympics. Local officials in the city of Baise in the southern Guangxi region announced Sunday that no one would be allowed to leave the city, while residents of some districts would be confined to their homes. "Citywide traffic controls will be implemented," vice-mayor Gu Junyan told a briefing.
BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
Scientists Suspect Mysterious ‘Russian Flu’ in 1889 Was a Coronavirus Outbreak

A strange pulmonary sickness first appeared in Russia in 1889 and subsequently propagated around the world, causing at least several outbreaks of infectious disease over all of the period of many decades. Russian Flu and Its Diverse Effect To Healthcare. According to a New York Times report, numerous experts believe...
Hong Kong virus cases top 1,000 again as flight ban extended

Hong Kong reported another record number of coronavirus cases, as well as two more deaths, with the worsening outbreak straining health-care resources and ramping up pressure on the government’s steadfast push for COVID Zero. Authorities announced 1,325 infections on Friday, alongside more than 1,500 preliminary positive cases. That’s up...
Will the Stock Market Crash in 2022?

Not all stock market crashes look the same. Sometimes the market falls rapidly and unexpectedly due to a short-term catalyst but recovers quickly. That happened a number of times due to the Covid pandemic. A catalyst like fear about potential shutdowns or a spike in numbers can cause a sharp...
UK reports 34,377 new COVID-19 cases, 128 deaths

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Britain reported 34,377 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and a further 128 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government figures showed, taking total deaths on this measure since the start of the pandemic to 160,507. The number of cases over the past...
Hong Kong hospitals hit 90% capacity as COVID cases surge

HONG KONG — (AP) — Hong Kong's hospitals reached 90% capacity on Thursday and quarantine facilities were at their limit, authorities said, as the city struggles to snuff out a record number of new cases by adhering to China's "zero tolerance" strategy. To ease the strain on the...
