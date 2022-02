Boris Johnson is set to announce a “living with Covid” plan which will see rules such as self-isolation scrapped despite warnings from experts.Downing Street said the prime minister intends to revoke all pandemic regulations that restrict public freedoms in England when he lays out his vision for the future on Monday.The legal duty to self-isolate for those who test positive for coronavirus and their close contacts will be one of the measures lifted by the end of next week.There are also reports the provision of free lateral flow and PCR tests could end, but this has not yet been confirmed.Mr...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO