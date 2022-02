Finland will go after its first gold medal in men's hockey, but it will have to beat the reigning-champion ROC team Saturday night at The 2022 Beijing Olympics. The Finns have run through the Beijing 2022 men's hockey tournament without a loss, the only team to do so. It outscored its two opponents in the knockout round 7-1 The ROC hasn't been as dominant, but it has kept on winning and has more than enough experience on this stage. Finland goaltender Harri Sateri has been outstanding throughout the tournament, while the ROC has had some trouble scoring but has a solid netminder of its own in Ivan Fedotov.

