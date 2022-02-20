ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Finland hockey player goes from isolation to Olympic gold

 2 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — Marko Anttila had...

The Spun

Video: Hockey Player Banned For Life For Despicable Act

A hockey player has been banned for life for a despicable act against a referee. A player in the United States Premier Hockey League has been banned for life after hitting a referee during the middle of a game. One of the players on the South Shore Kings got frustrated...
NBC Sports

5 U.S. Olympians to Watch for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan

With the 2022 Olympics wrapping up, it’s time to start looking ahead. The 2026 Winter Games will be held in the northern Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, and the Olympics will officially be titled Milano Cortina. While it’s impossible to know exactly who will compete in...
Marko Anttila
markerzone.com

RUSSIAN COMMENTATOR INSULTS FINNS AS THEY RECEIVE FIRST EVER GOLD MEDAL IN MEN'S OLYMPIC HOCKEY

It was an upset, to be sure, and one that is not sitting well with Russia. Finland has won its first ever gold medal in men's Olympic hockey after defeating ROC 2-1. The political history between Finland and Russia/the former USSR is not a good one. In fact, Finland's mandatory military service was instituted partially because of constant threats from the former USSR. Bitterness and tension remains between the two countries, and that was on full display as the Finns were receiving their medals.
ESPN

Winter Olympics 2022: Muirhead's team saved Great Britain in Beijing

In the end, it was the curling teams who saved this Olympics for Great Britain. The teams, led by Bruce Mouat and Eve Muirhead, banished their ghosts of missed opportunity while giving the country's winter programme a much-needed boost after a turbulent fortnight in Beijing. Great Britain had been staring...
BBC

Winter Olympics: Spanish figure skater Laura Barquero fails doping test

Spanish figure skater Laura Barquero tested positive for a banned substance at the Winter Olympics, according to the International Testing Agency (ITA). The ITA said a sample taken on 18 February contained a metabolite of clostebol, which is on the prohibited list of the World Anti-Doping Agency. Barquero was tested...
golfmagic.com

"Tiger Woods had an unprecedented equipment advantage over field" says G-Mac

Graeme McDowell believes Tiger Woods "had an unprecedented equipment advantage over the field" in the summer of 2000 simply because he was using the Nike Tour Accuracy golf ball, one of the first solid core balls prior to the Titleist Pro V1. During the summer of 2000 as McDowell speaks...
NBC Connecticut

Ukrainian Hockey Player Given One-Year Ban From IIHF For Racial Incident

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) handed out a one-year suspension to Ukrainian Hockey League's Andri Denyskin. The suspension stems from an incident back in September where Denyskin directed a racial gesture towards Jalen Smereck, who is Black. Denyskin, who plays on the UHL's HC Kremenchuk, made a motion towards...
The Independent

British Curling boss Nigel Holl hopes to grow sport after Olympic medals

British Curling boss Nigel Holl hopes Winter Olympics success will launch a revolution in the sport and provide more golden days like the one enjoyed at Beijing 2022.Eve Muirhead’s team added to the men’s silver won by Bruce Mouat and company to claim Great Britain first curling gold medal since Rhona Martin’s famous triumph in 2002.But Holl, the Team GB performance director for curling and British Curling executive performance director, insists action must be taken now to ensure it is not another two decades before British curlers are on top of the Olympic podium again.THEY’VE DONE IT 🥇@Team_Muirhead are Olympic...
Finland
Gold
Beijing, CN
Hockey
Tokyo Olympics
Sports
WCAX

Jessie Diggins wins Team USA’s final Olympic medal

STRATTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Team USA is ending the Beijing Olympics on a high note thanks to a historic performance from cross-country skier Jessie Diggins. The Stratton Mountain School trainee won silver in the 30-km freestyle cross-country event. She is now the first non-European to medal in the 30-km freestyle,...
The Hockey Writers

2022 Olympics: The Future of Germany’s Hockey Program

As the clock ran out in their quarterfinal game against Team Slovakia, disappointment could be seen on Team Germany’s bench. With heads bowed down and shoulders hunched forward, a 4-0 loss spelled the end of their 2022 Olympic Winter Games. Given their silver medal run in 2018, the result four years later was nothing short of a disaster. With a roster that included ten returning players from their last Olympic lineup, expectations were high among the German group and their fans. Unfortunately, expectations were not met, and the German squad is heading home empty-handed.
Yardbarker

Valtteri Filppula captains Team Finland to Olympic gold at Beijing 2022

Wearing the “C” as Finland’s captain, Filppula recorded two assists in six games during his second Olympic tournament. He previously represented the Finns at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver. Filppula also served as Finland’s flag bearer at the Beijing 2022 opening ceremony. He adds Olympic gold to...
