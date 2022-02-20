Finland hockey player goes from isolation to Olympic gold

As the clock ran out in their quarterfinal game against Team Slovakia, disappointment could be seen on Team Germany’s bench. With heads bowed down and shoulders hunched forward, a 4-0 loss spelled the end of their 2022 Olympic Winter Games. Given their silver medal run in 2018, the result four years later was nothing short of a disaster. With a roster that included ten returning players from their last Olympic lineup, expectations were high among the German group and their fans. Unfortunately, expectations were not met, and the German squad is heading home empty-handed.
