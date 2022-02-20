ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Bleckell Murry Neet” – Cumbrian Music for Guitar and Harp

By World Music Central News Department
worldmusiccentral.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBleckell Murry Neet is a new album of Cumbrian music played on the guitar and harp. Ed Heslam has a background in classical guitar performance, as a soloist and in various ensembles, while Jean Altshuler has developed a career as an orchestral harpist and, more recently, playing the lever harp in...

worldmusiccentral.org

Comments / 0

WPTV

Betty Davis, hard funk pioneer, dead at 77

NEW YORK (AP) — Betty Davis, a bold and pioneering funk singer, model, and songwriter of the 1960s and '70s who was credited with inspiring then-husband Miles Davis' landmark fusion of jazz and more contemporary sounds, has died. She was 77. The Associated Press reported that she passed away...
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Betty Davis, Iconic Funk Singer, Dies at 77

Iconic funk singer Betty Davis has died, Rolling Stone reports. According to a press release, Davis died this morning at 4:40 a.m. Eastern in Homestead, Pennsylvania. The press release also stated that Davis was born on July 26, 1944; the musician’s has birth year was previously reported to have been 1945. Betty Davis was 77 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Dallas Good, singer and guitarist of The Sadies, dead at 48

Dallas Good, singer and guitarist for Canadian rock band The Sadies, died earlier this week, according to the band’s Facebook page. He was 48 and passed while under a doctor’s care for a coronary illness discovered earlier this week, according to reports. Good was the son of Bruce...
MUSIC
Vulture

Betty Davis, Revolutionary Funk Singer-Songwriter, Dead at 77

Betty Davis, who made confident, slinky funk music during a short career in the 1970s, died on February 9. Her longtime friend Connie Portis confirmed the news in a Facebook post, writing that Davis had cancer. A press statement later confirmed the news. She was 77. “It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Betty Davis, a multi-talented music influencer, pioneer rock star, singer, songwriter, arranger, model, and fashion icon,” Portis wrote. “Most of all Betty was a friend, Aunt, niece, and beloved member of her community of Homestead, Pennsylvania, and of the worldwide community of friends and fans.” Davis began recording music in New York City in the 1960s, cutting songs for DCP International and Columbia Records as Betty Mabry. She married the jazz trumpeter Miles Davis in 1968, and helped expand his tastes to funk and rock music. They divorced in 1969.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Syl Johnson, much-sampled blues, funk and soul singer, dies aged 85

Syl Johnson, the blues, funk and soul singer whose work was much sampled in US hip-hop, has died aged 85. No cause of death was announced by his family, who said of Johnson: “He lived his life as a singer, musician and entrepreneur who loved black music … A fiery, fierce, fighter, always standing for the pursuit of justice as it related to his music and sound, he will truly be missed by all who crossed his path.”
MUSIC
The Skanner News

Lead Singer of Skylark’s 1972 Classic “Wildflower” Has Passed Away at Age of 75

Donny Gerrard, the smooth soul singer who was lead vocalist of David Foster’s band Skylark on their 1972 classic “Wildflower,” has passed away at the age of 75. He had been under hospice care for cancer at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. “Our dear brother Donny passed away early this morning at home, peacefully, surrounded by family,” said Adam Ayers of Red Light Management.
CELEBRITIES
Guitar World Magazine

An original, 1958 Paul Bigsby semi-hollow electric guitar is on sale for $750,000 on Reverb

When you hear the name Bigsby, you probably think of the Bigsby vibrato unit, one of the most consequential inventions in the history of the electric guitar. What you may not know, however, is that Paul Bigsby – the inventor of said vibrato – also made a select number of pioneering pedal steel guitars for some of the best players in country music in the 1940s and 1950s, and an even smaller number of made-to-order standard electric guitars for legends like Merle Travis, Billy Byrd, and Hank Garland.
ELECTRONICS
Stamford Advocate

Procol Harum Frontman Gary Brooker Dead at 76

Procol Harum frontman Gary Brooker, who led the band throughout their 55-year history and co-wrote and sang their 1967 classic “A Whiter Shade of Pale,” died at his home from cancer on Saturday, Feb. 19. He was 76. “His first single with Procol Harum, 1967’s ‘A Whiter Shade...
MUSIC
Billboard

Dominican Producer Xtassy, Of Famed Production Duo A&X, Dies at 37

Xtassy of the famed Dominican production duo A&X (Alcover and Xtassy) has passed away at the age of 37; at press time Billboard could not confirm his cause of death. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by his longtime colleague Alcover (real name: Milton Restituyo) on Instagram around midnight on Friday (Feb. 4).
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Go from jazz to Jimi with this guide to the 7#9 Hendrix chord

Jimi Hendrix was undoubtedly one of the most significant musicians of the last century. For many, he was the ultimate electric guitarist, with an innate understanding and assimilation of previous generations of guitar masters, along with a clear vision of how he could interpret this music in his own uniquely personal and dynamically charged way.
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

Ian McDonald, King Crimson and Foreigner Co-Founder, Dead at 75

Ian McDonald, a multi-instrumentalist and songwriter best known for his co-founding roles in both King Crimson and Foreigner, died Wednesday at the age of 75. A rep for McDonald confirmed the musician’s death, adding that McDonald “passed away peacefully on February 9, 2022 in his home in New York City, surrounded by his family.” His son reported on Facebook that the cause was cancer.
CELEBRITIES
operawire.com

Bridget Cunningham & London Early Opera Announce June 2022 Release of Handel’s ‘Caio Fabbricio’

Renowned musicologist, conductor, and harpsichordist Bridget Cunningham, with her organization, London Early Opera, has announced a fascinating recording project set to drop in June 2022. The album will premiere Handel’s pasticcio opera, “Caio Fabbricio.”. In a mid-18th century battle for opera house superiority in London, Handel looked for...
PERFORMING ARTS
Cape Gazette

Lennon & Harrison Live tribute experience set Feb. 26

Lennon & Harrison Live, a unique Beatles tribute experience, is set to perform at 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Milton Theatre. The show stars Scot Arch as John Lennon and Jon Perry as George Harrison. Mitch Schecter sings harmonies, and plays percussion, acoustic and electric guitar, and mandolin.
MILTON, DE

