ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

All about Eve – how Muirhead completed journey from junior glory to Olympic gold

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4StGxh_0eJu5bFJ00
Sport

Eve Muirhead was eight years old when her father Gordon served as alternate on the Scotland team that swept to the world men’s curling title in Moncton, Canada in 1999.

Born into such a renowned curling family – her brother Thomas would win a world junior crown in 2013 – it seemed inevitable that Muirhead would seek to follow in her father’s footsteps – and ultimately surpass his achievements with her Olympic triumph in Beijing on Sunday.

Born in Perth, Muirhead was 16 years old when her team cruised through her national championship unbeaten and won what would be her first of four world junior titles in five years in Eveleth.

So precocious was her talent that she was chosen to skip the Great Britain women’s senior team in the Vancouver Winter Olympics in 2010 at the age of just 19.

But it proved to be a chastening experience for Muirhead, whose team – including vastly experienced campaigners like Jackie Lockhart and Kelly Wood – failed to gel, winning just three of their nine round-robin matches and being swiftly eliminated.

The following year Muirhead won the last of her world junior crowns and gradually began to make more of an impression in the senior ranks.

In 2013, Muirhead beat Sweden’s Margaretha Sigfridsson to become the youngest skip to win a world title.

Heading to her second Olympics in Sochi in 2014, Muirhead tasted the disappointment of semi-final defeat but rallied to beat Switzerland and set another record as the youngest skip to win an Olympic medal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MD4GM_0eJu5bFJ00
Eve Muirhead was part of a bronze-winning team in Sochi (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Archive)

But there was disappointment four years later in Japan when Muirhead’s highly fancied rink had to settle for another bronze medal play-off – and this time her nerve failed her as she missed a relatively simple shot to win the match.

Muirhead subsequently admitted that miss had remained fresh in her memory during her increasing struggles to qualify for Beijing.

Having separated from her long-standing team, including sidekick Anna Sloan, Muirhead faced a rigorous and somewhat unconventional qualifying procedure in which a group of nine hopefuls were whittled to an eventual five.

She remained at the head of a relatively inexperienced rink that duly arrived in Beijing with arguably fewer expectations than those that had accompanied her to each of the previous two Olympics.

Muirhead struggled to find her best form in Beijing, and required an extraordinary reprieve to nudge through the round-robin phase despite a distinctly underwhelming 5-4 record.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fI6S1_0eJu5bFJ00
Muirhead celebrates finally winning Olympic gold (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

She overcame further adversity in her semi-final after a horribly under-hit draw attempt handed Sweden a four in the first end of their last-four clash and gave her what coach David Murdoch described as a less-than-10-per-cent chance of victory.

But drawing on years of experience, going back to being saddled with early expectation and surviving countless cutthroat junior days, Muirhead rallied and would barely put another foot wrong.

On the most pressurised stage of all, Muirhead delivered, her brilliant raised takeout in the seventh end effectively completing her journey from a promising junior to Olympic champion.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

His cousin died in a horror luge crash at the Olympics. 12 years on, Saba Kumaritashvili is seeking his own medal

When Saba Kumaritashvili takes to the ice in Beijing, his cousin’s presence will no doubt loom large over the race.The 21-year-old is set to make his Olympic debut in the luge almost exactly 12 years to the day that 21-year-old Nodar Kumaritashvili was killed in a horror crash during his own Olympic debut.Nodar was participating in a training run on 12 February 2010 just hours before the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony would get underway in Vancouver.He was traveling at around 90mph down the Whistler Sliding Centre track when he lost control of his sled on the 16th - and final...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Murdoch
Person
Eve Muirhead
The Independent

Hailey Duff’s father says she is ‘over the moon’ at Olympic gold medal win

Curler Hailey Duff is “over the moon” about winning a gold medal at her first Olympics, her father has said.John Duff said he is “so happy for the team” – which also included Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright and Jennifer Dodds – after they won Britain’s first gold on the last day of the games in Beijing.It was the third major event at senior international level for his 25-year-old daughter, who a year ago was not yet a full-time athlete.Mr Duff has not yet had a chance to speak to his daughter, but has exchanged several Whatsapp messages with her.He told...
SPORTS
WMAZ

Elana Meyers Taylor finally gets Olympic moment as Team USA's flag bearer

BEIJING, China — Georgia's bobsledding Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor finally got her special moment as Team USA's Closing Ceremony flag bearer in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The 37-year-old, who lives in Douglasville, was originally chosen as Team USA's flag bearer during the Opening Ceremony but had tested positive...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curling
ESPN

Winter Olympics 2022: GB claim gold with victory in women's curling final

Great Britain's women's curling team powered to a 10-3 win over Japan to take gold on Sunday. This was skipper Eve Muirhead's fourth Olympics and she finally has the gold she's so desperately wanted. The feat came 20 years after Great Britain's last gold in curling, which came back at Salt Lake City 2002 when Rhona Martin's rink won there.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Where is the next Olympics? Explaining where the Summer and Winter Games will be held through 2032

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics have concluded. So naturally, it is time to start looking at what countries and cities will host the next winter and summer Olympics. The most recent winter and summer Games took place closer in time than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 Tokyo summer Olympics actually occurred in 2021, leaving just a few months between those Games and the Winter Olympics that just took place in Beijing.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
Country
Scotland
Country
Switzerland
Place
Vancouver, CA
NBC Sports

5 U.S. Olympians to Watch for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan

With the 2022 Olympics wrapping up, it’s time to start looking ahead. The 2026 Winter Games will be held in the northern Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, and the Olympics will officially be titled Milano Cortina. While it’s impossible to know exactly who will compete in...
SPORTS
The Independent

Italy’s ambassador to Australia dead after falling from balcony

Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

David Murdoch backs Eve Muirhead to be ‘one of the greatest ever’ after GB gold

David Murdoch hailed Great Britain’s newly-crowned Olympic champions and predicted that Eve Muirhead could go on to become one of the sport’s greats.Murdoch, the team’s Olympics curling coach, watched Muirhead craft an emphatic 10-3 win over Japan to secure the sport’s biggest title at her fourth attempt.Still at the age of just 31, Murdoch believes Muirhead, who already has two  Olympic medals (she also won bronze in Sochi) and a world title behind her, has confirmed her status at the top of her sport.Great Britain’s coach David Murdoch and Eve Muirhead celebrate women's curling goldDavid Murdoch on Eve Muirhead“She could...
SPORTS
ESPN

Winter Olympics 2022: Muirhead's team saved Great Britain in Beijing

In the end, it was the curling teams who saved this Olympics for Great Britain. The teams, led by Bruce Mouat and Eve Muirhead, banished their ghosts of missed opportunity while giving the country's winter programme a much-needed boost after a turbulent fortnight in Beijing. Great Britain had been staring...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
119K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy