Birthdays – Feb. 20

Roanoke Times
 4 days ago

Singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie is 81. Actor Brenda Blethyn (“Atonement,” “Pride and Prejudice”) is 76. Actor Sandy Duncan is 76. Actor Peter Strauss is 75. Guitarist Billy Zoom of X is 74. Country singer Kathie Baillie of Baillie and the Boys is 71. Actor...

roanoke.com

Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Officially Separated Just Days After Celebrating Christmas Together

A heartbreaking end to the holidays. Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence officially separated last month — just days after they spent Christmas together. The Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, listed January 7 as her date of separation from the Boy Meets World alum, 42, in the divorce paperwork she filed in Los Angeles on Friday, February 18. Two weeks earlier, Burke shared an Instagram snap of herself and her husband enjoying the holidays with their pooch, Ysabella.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

1883 star Isabel May makes surprising revelation about character Elsa Dutton

Isabel May has become a household name thanks to her portrayal of Elsa Dutton in the hit show 1883. The talented actress' harrowing performance as the oldest Dutton child has had viewers hooked, most recently in the penultimate episode, Racing Clouds, on Sunday night. In the heartbreaking episode, Elsa was...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Tommy Davidson Accuses Jamie Foxx Of Being “Mercilessly Mean” To Him On ‘In Living Color’ Set

Click here to read the full article. Comedian Tommy Davidson has revealed a rift between himself and fellow comedian Jamie Foxx, as he says he hasn’t been in contact with his former In Living Color castmate since accusing Foxx of being “mercilessly mean” to him early in their respective careers. Davidson, who detailed the nature of his relationship with Foxx in his memoir, Living in Color: What’s Funny about Me, recently spoke with PageSix about his current dealings with Foxx, whom Davidson says has not reached out to him since the book’s release. “I haven’t actually heard from him,” Davidson admitted....
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Mark Lanegan dead at 57

Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts makes fans emotional with remarkable revelation about time with GMA

Robin Roberts has revealed she reached a major milestone about her time on Good Morning America, and fans and co-workers alike have inundated her comments with support. The GMA star took to Instagram to acknowledge that it has been nearly a decade since she made her long-awaited return to the beloved morning show after recuperating from her bone marrow transplant.
CELEBRITIES
Roanoke Times

Shepherd to replace Williams in TV lineup

LOS ANGELES — “The Wendy Williams Show” will end because of Williams’ prolonged health-related absence and be replaced this fall with a show hosted by Sherri Shepherd, the producer of both TV programs said Tuesday. The new daytime show, crisply titled “Sherri,” will “inherit” the time...
TV & VIDEOS
Roanoke Times

Out & About: Anais Mitchell, Bonny Light Horseman at Jefferson Center

Six years ago, singer and songwriter Anais Mitchell was on Jefferson Center’s main stage, singing and playing with Patty Griffin and Sara Watkins. “Here’s hoping we get more here from Mitchell, who has a uniquely beautiful voice, a dexterity for finger picking and an intriguing lyrical style,” we wrote at the time about that February 2016 show.
MUSIC
Roanoke Times

Dr Pepper Park books Dylan Scott

A Louisiana man with a couple of top 5 country hits is coming to Roanoke this summer. Dr Pepper Park announced today that it has booked Dylan Scott for a July 1 show. Tickets are $59, $35 and $149 (VIP) in advance and go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday via drpepperpark.com. General admission tickets will be $40 at the gate.
ROANOKE, VA
Roanoke Times

Whiskey Myers coming to Salem Civic Center

As seen on (streaming) TV — a country band with a big southern rock vibe is coming to the valley this spring. Texas-based Whiskey Myers, which was featured in a barroom performance on the Paramount Network hit “Yellowstone,” is set for a May 5 headlining spot at Salem Civic Center. Shane Smith & The Saints and Goodbye June, two other “Yellowstone” acts, will open the show.
SALEM, VA
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Hello Magazine

Drew Barrymore breaks records with incredible hair makeover

Drew Barrymore has many notches on her belt. Not only is she an A-list actress, talk show host, author, and makeup mogul – but she's also a Guinness World Record holder!. The 47-year-old was in a nostalgic mood after celebrating her birthday on Tuesday and shared an incredible throwback video of herself undergoing a major hair makeover. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2017, Drew broke the world record for wearing the world's widest wig!
HAIR CARE
The Spun

Tom Brady Announces His First Big Post-Retirement Move

It was only a matter of time before Tom Brady announced his first big post-retirement move. But it’s his choice of move that may have a few people surprised. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Brady will produce and star in a road trip comedy movie titled 80 For Brady. The film will reportedly feature actresses Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field.
NFL
ComicBook

The Sopranos Star Michael Imperioli Threw His Emmy in the Trash

Though his career started before his appearance on the hit HBO series, actor Michael Imperioli is best known for his role of Christopher Moltisanti on The Sopranos. Across the six seasons of the show, Imperioli was nominated for five Primetime Emmy awards for his role, nabbing the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series nods in 2001, '03, '06, and '07, and winning the award in 2004, the same year that his on-screen partner Drea de Matteo won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Emmy. Speaking in a new interview, Imperioli told the tale of the night he won and how his Emmy ended up in the trash (spoiler, it got out of the trash).
TV & VIDEOS
extratv

Ben Stiller & Christine Taylor Reconcile

Years after sparking reconciliation rumors, Ben Stiller, 56, and Christine Taylor, 50, are officially back together!. In an interview with Esquire, Ben noted that their rekindled romance has been “wonderful.”. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the pair moved back in together so he could spend time with their kids, daughter...
CELEBRITIES

