How Current COVID-19 Cases in Texas Compare to the Nation

The omicron variant brought new daily cases of COVID-19 to all time highs in the United States. Though omicron appears to have peaked, the virus is still spreading.

Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 77,413,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States -- or 23,662 for every 100,000 people.

In Texas, the infection rate is far lower than the national average. Since the first known case of COVID-19 was reported in Texas on Feb. 12, 2020, there have been 6,475,736 total infections in the state -- or 22,562 for every 100,000 people. Of all 50 states and Washington D.C., Texas ranks No. 37 by cumulative COVID-19 cases, adjusted for population.

Though COVID-19 infections are less concentrated in Texas, deaths are not. So far, there have been 81,258 COVID-19 related deaths in Texas, or 283 for every 100,000 people. Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 death rate stands at 281 per 100,000 Americans.

Like other states with a lower than average COVID-19 infection rate,Texas implemented strict measures early in the pandemic to help slow the virus’s spread. On April 2, 2020, Texas implemented a temporary statewide stay-at-home order to limit person-to-person contact.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 17, 2022.

