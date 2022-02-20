How Current COVID-19 Cases in Ohio Compare to the Nation

The omicron variant brought new daily cases of COVID-19 to all time highs in the United States. Though omicron appears to have peaked, the virus is still spreading.

Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 77,413,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States -- or 23,662 for every 100,000 people.

In Ohio, the infection rate is far lower than the national average. Since the first known case of COVID-19 was reported in Ohio on Mar. 9, 2020, there have been 2,635,769 total infections in the state -- or 22,548 for every 100,000 people. Of all 50 states and Washington D.C., Ohio ranks No. 38 by cumulative COVID-19 cases, adjusted for population.

Though COVID-19 infections are less concentrated in Ohio, deaths are not. So far, there have been 35,372 COVID-19 related deaths in Ohio, or 303 for every 100,000 people. Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 death rate stands at 281 per 100,000 Americans.

Like other states with a lower than average COVID-19 infection rate,Ohio implemented strict measures early in the pandemic to help slow the virus’s spread. On Mar. 23, 2020, Ohio implemented a temporary statewide stay-at-home order to limit person-to-person contact.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 17, 2022.

