ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Praising With Porsha Williams & Yandy Smith!

By Artist
okcheartandsoul.com
 2 days ago

Gettin’ my praise on to Richard Smallwood’s classic...

okcheartandsoul.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
urbanbellemag.com

Yandy Smith Explains Why It Upsets Her When People Say Kimbella Vanderhee Was Right

Kimbella Vanderhee and Yandy Smith’s fallout was very controversial. “Love And Hip Hop New York” fans had a lot to say on social media about Yandy Smith and Kimbella Vanderhee’s fallout. Things first got rocky when Yandy was feuding with Mendeecees Harris’ baby mommas. Kimbella popped up at Lil Mendeecees’ birthday party. She clashed with Samantha Wallace and it only led to more drama. Kimbella would later accuse Yandy of telling her to go to the event and cause problems. And Kimbella believed Yandy threw her under the bus so she didn’t look messy. However, Yandy said she didn’t want to admit to her role in the birthday party blowup because she didn’t want people to know she was scheming to give Kimbella a storyline.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Porsha Williams Reveals Details About Her Mom Diane's Life Before TV

Porsha Williams is celebrating her "favorite person in the whole world" with a loving birthday tribute. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum recently took to Instagram to bestow birthday wishes upon her mom, Diane Williams, and to open up about the family matriarch's life and accomplishments. "Screaming Happy 64th Birthday...
ATLANTA, GA
urbanbellemag.com

Yandy Smith Pulls a Prank on Mendeecees Harris & Catches Him in a Lie

Mendeecees Harris and Yandy Smith have overcome a lot. “Love And Hip Hop New York” stars Yandy Smith and Mendeecees Harris have opened up a lot on the show. In fact, viewers have been able to watch the ups and downs of their lives over the years. The toughest time for them was when Mendeecees was serving time in prison. For Yandy, it was very hard for her mentally during that time. But she got through it with the support of her mother. Many fans were happy to see Yandy and Mendeecees reunite once he was released from prison. But he did need some time to adjust. And both had to address some of the challenges they did experience while Mendeecees was locked up.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
City
Louisville, KY
bravotv.com

Porsha Williams' Must-Have Valentine's Day Gift Picks from Black-Owned Businesses

Whether she's celebrating with her friends or her fiancé, Porsha Williams is all about getting into the Valentine's Day spirit. "I love love!" The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Family Matters cast member told E! News. "I love to be appreciated and shown affection by my loved one and friends, and I always try to show my love as well. Having a day dedicated to quality time is always the best!"
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Nene Leakes Went TV Official with Her BF and Here's Why Garcelle Beauvais Was There For It

Nene Leakes is spending her week guest co-hosting on the talk show, The Real, alongside co-hosts The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Garcelle Beauvais, Loni Love, and Adrienne Houghton, and she brought a special guest along for one of the episodes. Nene was joined by her boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh, as the February 9 episode closed out. The moment was shared to the show's Twitter account, along with the caption: "Caught the show today? Guest co-host Nene Leakes was here, and we even got to meet her new boo, Yoni Sioh!"
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yandy Smith
Person
Porsha Williams
Person
Richard Smallwood
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss Shares Where She Stands with LaToya Ali Today

Back in Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, LaToya Ali was mixing it up with the ladies. And, in addition to not holding back in her friendships with the cast, her personal life also caused a bit of a buzz. So, fans might be wondering what LaToya is...
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Kandi Burruss Goes off on RHOA Cast Member While Filming Season 14

It’s rumored the upcoming season of RHOA will be full of drama. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” went through a cast shakeup for the upcoming season. Season 14 welcomes Sanya Richards-Ross and Marlo Hampton as first-time peach holders. Sheree Whitfield returned. Plus, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, and Drew Sidora remained. Interestingly enough, Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey are out. It’s also looking like NeNe Leakes won’t be back on the show anytime soon. Phaedra Parks also has no plans to return to RHOA but Kandi has already said she would leave the show if Phaedra returned. While some fans are missing their favorites, it’s been rumored that a lot of drama has already occurred while the cast filmed season 14.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
CinemaBlend

Andy Cohen Admits There Are Real Housewives He Hates And Shares Why He Won't Follow Any Of 'Em On Instagram

Essentially, Andy Cohen is viewed by many fans as almost like the Santa Claus or Godfather of the Real Housewives franchise. He executive produces the various shows and presides over their drama-filled reunion specials, which makes it no wonder that it seems like the castmates are ever-eager to be on his good side. (Both figuratively and literally.) Unfortunately for them, the longtime Bravo host admitted that there are indeed some among them he hates. Cohen has also shared why none of them (including the favored) are getting that follow back on his Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Da Brat & Jesseca Dupart Expecting Their First Child Together: See Baby Bump Pic

The rapper and entrepreneur announced that they’re expecting a baby together with a series of photos of the happy couple together. There’s a bun in the oven! Da Brat, 47, and her partner Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, 39, announced that they have a little one on the way in an Instagram post on Monday January 31. The rapper wrapped her arms around her entrepreneur girlfriend and cradled her baby bump in a series of photos. The two women looked incredibly happy to announce that their family is growing with their first baby.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Melissa Gorga Says Margaret Josephs Was “Relentless” Going After Teresa Giudice; Hates Being In The Middle Of Their Feud

Ok so I think it’s fairly safe to assume that we are going to spend all of season 12 of Real Housewives of New Jersey watching everyone fight with Teresa Giudice. Teresa is currently delusional about her relationship in a “love bubble” with Luis “Louie” Ruelas. And while her castmates all slap on a smile and […] The post Melissa Gorga Says Margaret Josephs Was “Relentless” Going After Teresa Giudice; Hates Being In The Middle Of Their Feud appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
bravotv.com

Riley Burruss Shared the Most Precious Photo of Siblings Ace and Blaze

Kandi Burruss’ eldest daughter, Riley Burruss, is sharing one of her favorite photos of her little brother and sister, Ace and Blaze Tucker. The Real Housewives of Atlanta daughter recently captured the sweetest moment between her younger siblings on Instagram. On February 9, Riley took to her Instagram Stories...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy