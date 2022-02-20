ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

How To Deal With Sneaky Grief | RSMS

okcheartandsoul.com
 4 days ago

Listen to counselor Yunetta Spring explain what sneaky grief...

okcheartandsoul.com

buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
Taos News

The grief process

Please continue with the phases of grief. In our four-part series on the grief process, we arrive at our final entry. I use the work “final” carefully as grief is a life-time process in which you ebb and flow, back and forth through these phases at different times and at different levels of intensity, frequency and duration. What grief allows you is the opportunity to be not confined and defined to a certain experience in your life. It allows you to take that experience to help let you step into your present life. Grief does not take away the experience or loss but allows you to live with that loss and continue to have a life, yet different, that still has quality and allows you to be a productive person that continues to fully live.
psychologytoday.com

Shouldering the Hard Work of Grief

Grief is very stressful. Since it is so stressful, it can have negative aspects on the health of the bereaved. It is essential that bereaved individuals practice good self-care—eating properly, getting adequate sleep, and exercising. Respite is an important aspect of self-care. We need to find moments where we...
NME

Playing through grief with ‘Spiritfarer’

Warning: Spoilers for both Spiritfarer & The Last of Us: Part 2. There’s a moment in Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition where I wish Stella, the game’s protagonist, would stop smiling. It’s been three months since my father died. I’m playing Spiritfarer, the celebrated “cozy” game about dying, to help process my grief. I’ve returned from the Everdoor – a celestial bridge where the dying pass on. It’s where Gwen, the tutorializing deer & Stella’s childhood friend, disappears forever.
VIDEO GAMES
Essence

Tamar Braxton Calling Out Vince About Their Son Is A Great Opportunity To Talk About Co-Parenting Boundaries

Speaking as someone who can relate to their situation, parents deserve uninterrupted time with their child — but access to that child shouldn't be blocked. Tamar Braxton is a vocal powerhouse, reality TV star, and unforgettable personality. One of the things people tend to love about her is that she’s authentic and honest about her challenges, which makes her relatable. Well, the singer is currently navigating something that many people can certainly relate to–co-parenting.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The doctor who was told her illness was ‘all in her head’ – and is transforming the treatment of her rare genetic condition

To finally get a diagnosis, 20 years after complaining of symptoms – and being told it was all in your head – might, to some, come as a relief. “You would think that,” says Dr Alissa Zingman. “But most of it was grief.” Zingman was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a genetic condition that affects the connective tissue in the body. “The thing about connective tissue is that it’s everywhere,” says Zingman, who trained in orthopaedic surgery. “It can affect your eyes, your nervous system, your gastrointestinal system. It affects the spine and joints.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
SheKnows

Young & Restless Sends an Upsetting Message to ‘Ashtoria’ Fans

We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
TV SERIES

