How To Deal With Sneaky Grief | RSMS

Please continue with the phases of grief. In our four-part series on the grief process, we arrive at our final entry. I use the work “final” carefully as grief is a life-time process in which you ebb and flow, back and forth through these phases at different times and at different levels of intensity, frequency and duration. What grief allows you is the opportunity to be not confined and defined to a certain experience in your life. It allows you to take that experience to help let you step into your present life. Grief does not take away the experience or loss but allows you to live with that loss and continue to have a life, yet different, that still has quality and allows you to be a productive person that continues to fully live.

