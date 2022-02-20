Watch: One of boxing’s biggest hitters returns home to Mexico with KO

As difficult as it is to imagine, there really were years in which it seemed it was only a matter of time until Amir Khan and Kell Brook settled their rivalry.On this Saturday night in Manchester, with those years having melted into nearly two decades, the only thing difficult to imagine was that either man would make it through all 12 rounds.In that sense, once the first bell rang, it really was just a matter of time until Khan and Brook settled their rivalry – at long, long last.If it weren’t for the near-deafening deluge of noise pouring in from...
Natasha Jonas could be on an England vs Scotland collision course with Hannah Rankin after becoming a world champion. Jonas completed her dream at the third time of asking by twice dropping Christian Namus in a two-round blowout to win the WBO super-welterweight title on Saturday. Rankin, who holds the...
It must have felt like old times for Kell Brook. The matchup of Brook and Amir Khan on Saturday in Manchester, England, had the feel of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. before the fight, a curiosity as much as a genuine boxing match featuring 35-year-old has-beens. That’s not how...
LAST YEAR was a monster 12 months for boxing and you can expect more of the same in the first part of 2022. Stars such as Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and Canelo Alvarez are all set to have their next fights confirmed. JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS...
In the eyes of many, Canelo Alvarez is viewed as the world’s best fighter and almost an indomitable force in the ring. In four of his past five bouts, Alvarez carefully dissected his opponents before closing the show without the need of the judges’ scorecards. Still, despite worldwide...
HINCKLEY, Minn. — Duluth boxer Al “Haitian Temptation” Sands returned to the ring in grand fashion, earning a knockout of Marcus Oliveira to seize the American Boxing Federation USA cruiserweight title in the main event of a professional boxing card Friday night at Grand Casino Hinckley. Sands...
WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas is going through his best stage as a boxer after shocking Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao in 2021. Ugas will go for more glory on April 16, when he collides with IBF, WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence in a high-stakes unification bout. A little less...
Jaime Munguia made the hometown fans happy. The middleweight contender knocked out D’Mitrius Ballard in the third round to remain unbeaten and bolster his case that he deserves a shot at a major 160-pound title in Tijuana, Mexico. The fight was competitive for two rounds, as Munguia took time...
Jose “Sniper Pedraza is preparing for his upcoming fight on March 4, against former unified champion Jose Ramirez, as if he were going to challenge for a world title. The Puerto Rican boxer is convinced that he needs this type of mentality, since he understands that a victory over the Californian will surely catapult him in the direction of a world title shot at 140 pounds.
Editor’s note: This article was originally published at DAZN.com. There’s some decisions for Jaime Munguia to make. On Saturday evening, Jaime Munguia continued his winning ways, plowing through D’Mitrius Ballard to win by third-round TKO from Plaza Monumental de Playas de Tijuana in his hometown of Tijuana, Mexico. The win runs Munguia’s record to 5-0 since going up to middleweight at the beginning of 2020 and 39-0 overall, with 31 of those wins by way of knockout.
By Dan Ambrose: Golden Boy Promotions boss Oscar De La Hoya says he wants to make a fight between Jaime Munguia and IBF middleweight champion Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin soon. De La Hoya believes the Golovkni vs. Munguia fight will be the “fight of the year” when it happens.
Legacy Sports Management has finalized an open-air event in Dubai on March 26th. The card will take place at the 6000 capacity Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. Former two-division world champion Marcos ‘Chino’ Maidana (35-5-0) makes his long-awaited comeback after nearly 8 years. The feared puncher who last...
By Jack Tiernan: The WBO has ordered Jaime Munguia vs. Janibek Alimkhanuly to battle for the interim middleweight title. The management for the two fighters has ten days to work out a deal before a purse bid is ordered. Janibek is a devasting puncher, and it should be a real...
Jose Pedraza Camp Notes: “I Want to Give the Fans a War!”Jose “Sniper” Pedraza has reached boxing’s pinnacle twice before. A former junior lightweight and lightweight world champion, Pedraza (29-3, 14 KOs) hopes to join an elite list of Puerto Rican fighters to win world titles in three weight classes.
Jaime Munguia worked hard to make it easy in the ring for his latest win. The more difficult fight ahead can be convincing fans that he’s truly ready for the middleweight elite. “We’re ready for [a middleweight] title shot,” Munguia vowed following his third-round knockout of D’Mitrius Ballard. “Like...
By Jim Calfa: WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas says he wants to take on WBO champion Terence Crawford for the undisputed 147-lb championship if he’s victorious over IBF/WBC champ Errol Spence Jr. on April 16th. While Ugas has now come out and made his intentions clear about wanting ‘Bud’...
Sergey Kovalev wants to end his career with one last piece of hardware. The former longtime light heavyweight titleholder from Russia is hoping to become a two-division titlist by winning a belt in the cruiserweight ranks, according to his manager Egis Klimas. Kovalev, a force in the light heavyweight class for the first half of the 2010s, has seen his career plunge dramatically ever since his 11th-round knockout loss to Canelo Alvarez in November of 2019, which was the last time Kovalev fought.
