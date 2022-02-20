ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: One of boxing’s biggest hitters returns home to Mexico with KO

By Niall Doran
boxingnewsandviews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJaime Munguía as usual showed what he was all about when the...

What's next for Jaime Munguia after knockout of D'Mitrius Ballard?

Editor’s note: This article was originally published at DAZN.com. There’s some decisions for Jaime Munguia to make. On Saturday evening, Jaime Munguia continued his winning ways, plowing through D’Mitrius Ballard to win by third-round TKO from Plaza Monumental de Playas de Tijuana in his hometown of Tijuana, Mexico. The win runs Munguia’s record to 5-0 since going up to middleweight at the beginning of 2020 and 39-0 overall, with 31 of those wins by way of knockout.
