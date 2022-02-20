ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Death on the Nile’ revived; “Frederick Douglass” on TV

By Tim Riley
Lake County News
 2 days ago

‘DEATH ON THE NILE’ — Rated PG-13 One of the most prolific and revered authors of detective novels, Agatha Christie was inspired during the First World War to create Hercule Poirot based on the notion that a Belgian refugee who had been a police officer would make a great...

Chicago Sun-Times

Frederick Douglass’ provocative words crackle in HBO documentary

“The desire for freedom only needed a favorable breeze to fan it into a blaze at any moment.” – Frederick Douglass. It would be a victory for education, enlightenment, historical truth and critical thinking if the HBO documentary “Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches” is played in every junior high school and high school classroom in America. With a half-dozen brilliant actors reading from Douglass’ autobiographies and five of his most important speeches, this is a vibrant and important piece of work.
People

Jeffrey Wright and More Honor a Legend in Frederick Douglass in Five Speeches — First Look

A new HBO documentary special is taking a closer look at a major historical figure's legacy. The new special, titled Frederick Douglass in Five Speeches, intends to dive deeper than the average traditional biographical documentary. The one-hour feature aims to explore the life and career of Frederick Douglass, one most famous anti-slavery activists in American history.
BET

10 Black History Facts Often Hidden From Schools

Each Feb. 1 marks the beginning of celebration of Black academics, poets, politics, and activists’ contributions to American history. Evolving from Carter G. Woodson’s “Negro History Week,” Black History Month was officially recognized in 1976 to uplift the “too-often neglected accomplishment of Black Americans.” But just as long as there have been efforts to uplift Black history, there have been attempts to discredit and invalidate it as well.
22 Black History Facts That Should Be Celebrated All Year Round

February may be Black History Month, but really, the contributions and legacy of Black Americans should be celebrated all year round. From supporting Black-owned brands to reading quotes from notable Black figures, there are tons of ways to celebrate Black history and culture that go way beyond the shortest month of the year. Part of Black History Month is also educating yourself, and if you want to brush up on the parts of African American history that you might not have learned in school, then these Black History facts are here to help.
Distractify

Do You Follow Any of These Black History Month Traditions?

Black History Month, celebrated throughout February in the U.S., is an important time of year for honoring Black history and educating yourself and others about racial justice and cultural heritage. Article continues below advertisement. There are so many ways to honor Black History Month, with endless celebratory events and traditions....
Parade

In Honor of Black History Month, 30 Black History Facts You May Not Be Aware Of

From trailblazers to inventors, Olympians, and politicians, numerous Black historical figures have left their marks on American history for decades. Unfortunately, a lot of their accomplishments are unsung and under-acknowledged. Their achievements were silenced under the weight of slavery and Jim Crow segregation laws. Despite the ugly side of history and its racial divide, African Americans still managed to pave the way for historical landmark moments even today. From laying down the blueprint for safety measures that you use daily like the elevator, and traffic lights, to the diversity that we can now watch on television, Black history is rich in America. So, in honor of Black History Month, here are some well-known and little-known facts that you may not have been aware of.
Refinery29

What We Lose When We Erase Queer Black History

R29Unbothered continues its look at Black culture’s tangled history of Black identity, style, and contributions to the culture with ROOTS, our annual Black History Month series. In 2022, we’re redefining Black excellence while celebrating where our past, present, and future meet. So it happened again. I was lying...
TODAY.com

15 movies about Black history to watch with your family

A wonderful way to celebrate Black culture is to watch movies that feature Black talent and/or highlight their stories. Sitting down and watching movies with the family is a great way to spend some quality time, but this could be a great opportunity to educate your kids and family members about the importance of Black representation in cinema.
soapoperanetwork.com

Victoria Rowell Returns to CBS After 15-Year Absence, Books a Recurring Role on Drama ‘Good Sam’

Soap alum Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) has signed on for a recurring role on the CBS drama series “Good Sam,” which stars Sophia Bush (“One Tree Hill”) as Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss/father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (played by Jason Isaacs), falls into a coma.
Telegraph

'Nile' is slow, unthrilling death

“Death on the Nile” is a supposedly ensemble cast, but to me it was all about 5-time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh who directed, had the best costumes, had the most screen time and lines as Hercule Poirot. A sequel to “Murder on the Orient Express,” which was all...
Taos News

Now showing ‘Death on the Nile’

Rated PG-13 for violence, some bloody images, and sexual material. Director Kenneth Branagh continues the second in his series of features starring himself as world famous Belgian detective Hercule Poirot as imagined by author Agatha Christie. In this film, he takes Christie’s multi-character murder mystery aboard a luxurious yacht sailing the Egyptian Nile and, using a bit of CGI background magic, provides a glowing cinematic fantasy of the era. But, all the glitz and glamor of the day cannot make up for the frustrating amount of pacing that plagues the movie’s first half.
TAOS, NM
Vulture

Death on the Nile Is a Pleasant, Overbaked Trifle

Kenneth Branagh’s latest Agatha Christie film begins with a gritty, black-and-white prologue set in the trenches of World War I, in which we learn the incredibly disturbing origins of Hercule Poirot’s mustache. That’s not all. In Death on the Nile, Branagh films a riverside hotel in Egypt like it was the grand Elvish sanctuary Rivendell from The Fellowship of the Ring, all swooping cameras and soaring music. He shoots the Karnak, the steamboat with which our protagonists will travel the Nile, like he’s just been handed the reins to Titanic 2.
Pantagraph

The best of Abraham Lincoln on film and TV

There's a reason Presidents Day was designated to honor George Washington and Abraham Lincoln and not, say, Millard Fillmore and Martin Van Buren. We're especially obsessed with the 16th president, which explains why Hollywood keeps churning out films and TV specials examining his life. Here are three new documentaries to check out as well as gems from the past:
New Haven Register

‘Lincoln’s Dilemma’ Illuminates Honest Abe’s Moment, and Ours: TV Review

The new documentary series “Lincoln’s Dilemma” begins and ends outside of Abraham Lincoln’s era — opening with footage of the siege on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and concluding only weeks later, with the journalist Jelani Cobb’s observation that the military “occupied” Washington to keep Joe Biden safe at his inauguration. But the point this series makes is that, indeed, we’re hardly outside Lincoln’s moment at all — that the tenuousness and the peril of his era persist, as does the fundamentally unresolved question of race in this country.
