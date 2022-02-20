ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Nike Dunk Low ‘Animal’ Official Images

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nike Dunk Low ‘Animal’ is part of the Spring 2022 Dunk offerings which expands on the lineup. Going over this Nike Dunk Low, it features White leather on the base while utilizing...

sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 “Blank Canvas”

First rumored in late October 2021 and confirmed by NIKE, Inc. in December, the women’s Air Jordan 4 “Blank Canvas” has recently emerged via official images. As depicted in both initial mock-ups and early teasers, the upcoming sneakers opt for an unassuming “Sail” colorway across most of its upper and sole unit. Traditional nubuck and leather materials are abandoned in favor of a mostly-canvas construction, which couples with the off-white color palette to explain the Jordans‘ “Blank Canvas” moniker. While not associated with Aleali May, the sneakers’ build draws some comparison to the Los Angeles-based designer’s “Friends & Family” 4s inspired by her father’s military background. The latest women’s-exclusive, however, lends itself much more freely to any customization and wear-and-tear given its “Sail” ensemble. TPU eye-stays along the tongue, collar lining and parts of the midsole interrupt the titular tone with a lighter shade of off-white, but they’re trumped by blotches of red, blue and yellow hues that claim territory on the outsole.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Images of the Air Jordan 4 ‘Infrared’ Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the acclaimed Air Jordan 4 is arriving soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz has shared images of the Air Jordan 4 “Infrared, a new colorway of Michael Jordan’s fourth signature shoe that’s slated to hit shelves this spring. The forthcoming style features a two-tone color scheme with dark gray covering the majority of the nubuck upper before the look is broken up with a lighter shade on the mudguard. The makeup’s standout element is the vibrant...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Bold Red Animates This Nike Air Max 95’s Air Bubbles

In 1995, a young Sergio Lozano helped a growing sportswear company based in Beaverton, Oregon enter the next 27 years of its life by abandoning a familiar design language for something almost jarring. How? Enter: The Nike Air Max 95. Inspired by both human anatomy and the natural erosion that...
BEAVERTON, OR
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Women’s Air Jordan 5 Low “Girls That Hoop”

Low-top trims of originally tall Air Jordan models haven’t garnered the same amount of success as their respective counterparts, but that hasn’t stopped NIKE, Inc. from experimenting with them. Ahead of Valentine’s Day 2022, the team, has outfitted the Air Jordan 5 Low in an eye-catching “Arctic Orange” exclusively for women.
SHOPPING
inputmag.com

Adidas is bringing back Kobe Bryant’s first signature sneaker

Last July, a source familiar with Adidas’ upcoming releases told Complex that the brand planned to release two of the sneakers Kobe Bryant wore while he was signed to the label through the late ‘90s and early ‘00s. Today, Adidas confirmed the report with official imagery of the Kobe 1, Bryant’s first signature shoe with the brand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Wheat” Steps Into The Batter’s Box

Ken Griffey Jr.’s Nike Air Griffey Max 1 made quite a come-back for its 25th Anniversary treatment in 2021, returning in two original “Freshwater” concoctions as well as some special editions honoring the late great Jackie Robinson. With the Nike Griffeys back in the fold, the Swoosh is ready to round the bases once more with more releases in 2022, with this upcoming “Wheat” confirmed to drop in adult sizes.
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Nike Is Releasing a New Air Force 1 Colorway For Valentine’s Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. The classic Nike Air Force 1 will once again be the recipient of a new colorway for Valentine’s Day. Images of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” colorway have surfaced this week, an upcoming style for the iconic silhouette that’s wearing hues and details tied to the heart-filled holiday. The sneaker starts off with a predominantly white leather upper that’s offset with a special pink Swoosh branding on the sides decorated with “Nike” and “Love” texts throughout. Breaking up...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Hypebae

Classic Basketballs Inspire the Latest Nike Air Force 1 Shadow

Released in 1982, the Nike Air Force 1 is one of the most recognizable sneakers ever created. The silhouette has served as inspiration for countless designs, recreations and collaborations from weatherized boots to sustainable versions constructed from hemp. The AF1 Shadow lives up to its name with duplicated design elements...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
yankodesign.com

Nike Air Force 1 with removable Swoosh carabiner is a fascinating twist to the iconic sneaker

Nike Air Force 1 has been through numerous iterations in the last four decades. In 2022, as the sneaker which was first introduced in 1982 marks its 40th anniversary, we are bound to witness some innovative variants show up. Case in point the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh on auction via Sotheby’s. In the coming weeks, another interesting Air Force 1 Low is expected to launch with a removable Swoosh-shaped carabiner fastened over the rubber Swoosh on its lateral.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Complex

Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s Sell for a Total of $25.3 Million

After being up for auction on Sotheby’s for the last two weeks, bidding for the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Lows has officially closed. Just moments ago, the sale for all 200 pairs of the Damier-printed sneaker collab concluded, with almost every lot, besides a few men’s size 7.5 and 8 pairs, selling for above $100,000. The highest price that the sneaker sold for was $352,800 for a men’s size 5, and according to the auction house, this is the only size of the shoe to be produced. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the lowest price for the shoe sold for $75,600 in a men’s size 6.5.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

A Tortoise Shell Frame Wraps This Upcoming Nike Air Huarache

If you weren’t aware, 2021 was the Air Huarache‘s 30th anniversary. And we wouldn’t blame you for not knowing, as Nike didn’t quite celebrate it like they did the Air Max 90 the year prior. 2022, though, is slowly making up for things, as the shoe has been revealed in refreshing colorways such as the “Yin-and-Yang,” “Mowabb,” and the newly unveiled “Tortoise Shell.”
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Volt”

Although the Air Jordan 1 has recently gotten GORE-TEX makeovers perfect for the elements, the silhouette is preparing itself for the summertime via eye-catching styles. Case in point?: An upcoming “Volt” colorway atop its Retro High OG trim. First rumored in early October 2021, the pair has recently...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Pairs Up The Gold/Silver Dunks With A Matching Air Max 90

With the first month of 2022 out of the way, NIKE, Inc. has begun revealing droves of new footwear products created under thematic banner. For its latest proposition, the North American conglomerate has unveiled a Nike Air Max 90 covered in hits of metallic silver and gold. Following up a...
APPAREL
inputmag.com

Nike’s next Ambush collab is a retro Air Adjust Force sneaker

After debuting a number of collaborations with Nike last year, Ambush is back for more. The streetwear label, run by designer Yoon Ahn, is revamping a sportswear model from the Swoosh’s archives — directly contrasting its past work on popular silhouettes like the Dunk and Converse Chuck 70.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

This Kid’s Nike Air Max 97 Arrives With Jumbo Letter Patches

Currently celebrating its 25th birthday, the Nike Air Max 97 is expected to return in original colorways before the end of 2022. And while the Swoosh is surely occupied with getting all the details right on those retros, it’s also invested some energy in re-imagining Christian Tresser’s iconic design in new styles.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Nike Reveals a Trio of Air Force 1s for Its 2022 Black History Month Collection

For years, Nike has delivered an attention-capturing Black History Month collection. At the center of this year’s range is the iconic Air Force 1. Rather than drop one pair of sneakers this year, Nike has a trio of Air Force 1 Lows ready for release. The Nike Air Force 1 Low FM By You will arrive in three colorways that were designed by Black creators. The Air Force 1 Low FM By You is executed in materials with a translucent option that Nike explained transforms to reveal an intricate pattern and wear-away leather panels, which reveals colors inspired by the flags of Caribbean...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

