Is Department of Revenue responsible for car warranty robocalls? Brandon Presley thinks so.

In this file photo from June 2021, Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley informs guests of the progress that is being made throughout the region and the state of getting high speed internet into rural areas during the annual State of Region meeting put on by the CREATE Foundation. Thomas Wells | DAILY JOURNAL

JACKSON • Everyone recognizes the calls when they flash across a phone screen. Sometimes it’s a random number from an unknown town. Other times, it’s from a familiar town.

The routine is so familiar it’s almost become a part of daily life.

A phone rings, someone answers it, and a voice on the other end says, “We’ve been trying to reach you about your car’s extended warranty.”

The receiver of the call invariably hangs up the phone in anger and swears under their breath about robocalls.

But an inquiry by one of the state’s utility regulators spurred an interesting discovery: The genesis of some of those calls could be the Mississippi Department of Revenue, a state agency responsible for collecting tax payments.

Brandon Presley, the state’s northern district public service commissioner, and his office received thousands of complaints about auto warranty calls, so he started investigating the calls to unravel the issue.

After serving subpoenas on call center organizations, investigators found a complex series of business transactions that started with an organization named “Fat Al.”

Fat Al bought the data from Exact Data, who bought the data from Acxiom, who bought the data from R.L. Polk, who initially purchased the data from the state revenue department, according to Presley, adding that DOR’s information sale is legal under current laws.

“It is wrong for state agencies to take personal information and sell it to the private sector with no safeguards in place to make sure that information is iron clad to only be used for legitimate purposes,” Presley told the Daily Journal.

Private groups can often purchase data from state agencies and use it to send out auto part recalls or safety information. But apparently nothing is in place from preventing groups from using vehicle data for robocalls.

Jacob Manley, a spokesperson for DOR, told the Daily Journal in a statement that the department does have a contract with R.L. Polk to get information and the agreement is governed by the federal Driver’s Privacy Protection Act.

“Those motor vehicle records do not contain telephone numbers,” Manley said. “The Department has been made aware of an inquiry by the Public Service Commission but, to date, has not received any evidence of a violation of any agreement.”

Michelle Culver, a spokesperson for IHL Markit, who owns R.L. Polk, also acknowledged in a statement that R.L. Polk has a contract with DOR and that R.L. Polk has licensed the data to other users.

Newsletter

“Our customer contracts prohibit the use of those data for any marketing activities,” Culver said. “Additionally, it is important to note the data we receive from the state does not include telephone numbers or email addresses.”

Though the groups maintain the data contains no email addresses or phone numbers, Presley still believes the DOR data is being used to match it with phone numbers and contact information purchased from other groups.

The federal Driver’s Privacy Protection Act that was passed in 1994 to prevent state agencies from sharing personal information such as pictures, social security numbers and telephone numbers and addresses from vehicle records with other organizations.

But the act does not prohibit state agencies from sharing zip codes, incident data and other information from vehicle records.

The federal law sets the base standard for data sharing, but states are not prohibited from enacting tighter restrictions.

The Mississippi House recently passed HB 1376, dubbed the “Consumer Privacy Act,” to prohibit state agencies from sharing data that shares the address, phone number, email address and data of birth from Mississippi citizens unless a citizen consents to the release, which is similar to the federal law.

The bill, authored by Republican Rep. Jerry Turner of Baldwyn, would also prohibit the revenue department from sharing personal driver information data to organizations unless it’s for a safety, research or legitimate business issue.

According to the legislation, if a group knowingly misrepresents their purpose for obtaining the data, they could spend up to five years in state prison, if convicted. If any organization violates the proposal, they would be fined a maximum of $100,000.

At a recent committee meeting on the bill, lawmakers seemed shocked that a state agency could inadvertently be responsible for sharing data that led to robocalls.

“Maybe we can get a refund from the Department of Revenue for all the harassment we get,” Republican Rep. Lee Yancey of Brandon joked.

“I don’t think we’ve got legislation for that, though,” Turner quipped.

Now that the House passed the bill, it’s fate rests in the hands of the Senate. The lieutenant governor’s office referred the bill to the Judiciary A Committee for review.