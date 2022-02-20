ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Is Department of Revenue responsible for car warranty robocalls? Brandon Presley thinks so.

By TAYLOR VANCE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cgeTz_0eJtx5Si00
In this file photo from June 2021, Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley informs guests of the progress that is being made throughout the region and the state of getting high speed internet into rural areas during the annual State of Region meeting put on by the CREATE Foundation. Thomas Wells | DAILY JOURNAL

JACKSON • Everyone recognizes the calls when they flash across a phone screen. Sometimes it’s a random number from an unknown town. Other times, it’s from a familiar town.

The routine is so familiar it’s almost become a part of daily life.

A phone rings, someone answers it, and a voice on the other end says, “We’ve been trying to reach you about your car’s extended warranty.”

The receiver of the call invariably hangs up the phone in anger and swears under their breath about robocalls.

But an inquiry by one of the state’s utility regulators spurred an interesting discovery: The genesis of some of those calls could be the Mississippi Department of Revenue, a state agency responsible for collecting tax payments.

Brandon Presley, the state’s northern district public service commissioner, and his office received thousands of complaints about auto warranty calls, so he started investigating the calls to unravel the issue.

After serving subpoenas on call center organizations, investigators found a complex series of business transactions that started with an organization named “Fat Al.”

Fat Al bought the data from Exact Data, who bought the data from Acxiom, who bought the data from R.L. Polk, who initially purchased the data from the state revenue department, according to Presley, adding that DOR’s information sale is legal under current laws.

“It is wrong for state agencies to take personal information and sell it to the private sector with no safeguards in place to make sure that information is iron clad to only be used for legitimate purposes,” Presley told the Daily Journal.

Private groups can often purchase data from state agencies and use it to send out auto part recalls or safety information. But apparently nothing is in place from preventing groups from using vehicle data for robocalls.

Jacob Manley, a spokesperson for DOR, told the Daily Journal in a statement that the department does have a contract with R.L. Polk to get information and the agreement is governed by the federal Driver’s Privacy Protection Act.

“Those motor vehicle records do not contain telephone numbers,” Manley said. “The Department has been made aware of an inquiry by the Public Service Commission but, to date, has not received any evidence of a violation of any agreement.”

Michelle Culver, a spokesperson for IHL Markit, who owns R.L. Polk, also acknowledged in a statement that R.L. Polk has a contract with DOR and that R.L. Polk has licensed the data to other users.

Newsletter

“Our customer contracts prohibit the use of those data for any marketing activities,” Culver said. “Additionally, it is important to note the data we receive from the state does not include telephone numbers or email addresses.”

Though the groups maintain the data contains no email addresses or phone numbers, Presley still believes the DOR data is being used to match it with phone numbers and contact information purchased from other groups.

The federal Driver’s Privacy Protection Act that was passed in 1994 to prevent state agencies from sharing personal information such as pictures, social security numbers and telephone numbers and addresses from vehicle records with other organizations.

But the act does not prohibit state agencies from sharing zip codes, incident data and other information from vehicle records.

The federal law sets the base standard for data sharing, but states are not prohibited from enacting tighter restrictions.

The Mississippi House recently passed HB 1376, dubbed the “Consumer Privacy Act,” to prohibit state agencies from sharing data that shares the address, phone number, email address and data of birth from Mississippi citizens unless a citizen consents to the release, which is similar to the federal law.

The bill, authored by Republican Rep. Jerry Turner of Baldwyn, would also prohibit the revenue department from sharing personal driver information data to organizations unless it’s for a safety, research or legitimate business issue.

According to the legislation, if a group knowingly misrepresents their purpose for obtaining the data, they could spend up to five years in state prison, if convicted. If any organization violates the proposal, they would be fined a maximum of $100,000.

At a recent committee meeting on the bill, lawmakers seemed shocked that a state agency could inadvertently be responsible for sharing data that led to robocalls.

“Maybe we can get a refund from the Department of Revenue for all the harassment we get,” Republican Rep. Lee Yancey of Brandon joked.

“I don’t think we’ve got legislation for that, though,” Turner quipped.

Now that the House passed the bill, it’s fate rests in the hands of the Senate. The lieutenant governor’s office referred the bill to the Judiciary A Committee for review.

Comments / 0

Related
nddist.com

Why Your Sales Department Should Not Be Responsible for Revenue

If you make revenue the responsibility of your sales department, you will handicap the growth of your organization. If you want your organization to grow, operations should be responsible for revenue and your sales department should focus exclusively on new business. Before we get to that, let’s unpack the idea...
ECONOMY
komando.com

Car warranty scam calls are annoying – What does real car warranty insurance do?

Robocalls are an enormous issue; they’re irritating, intrusive and seemingly neverending. In fact, eight out of 10 Americans told The Pew Research Center they don’t even answer calls from unknown numbers. For some reason, scammers love to pretend they’re with a legitimate company that provides car warranties. So...
CARS
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: When will my refund be direct deposited?

Millions of Americans are preparing their tax returns in hopes of receiving their refund from the IRS in a timely fashion. The IRS struggled to get refunds out to Americans in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, and this year they’re hoping to return to normal. Deadlines were...
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Presley
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: How long for refunds to be approved?

Millions of Americans have filed their taxes and are eagerly waiting for their tax refund from the IRS. They want to know how long it will take for the IRS to approve it after the last two years have seen major delays. Once your return is filed and processed with...
INCOME TAX
AL.com

Here’s the average tax refund for 2022 … so far

The latest data from the Internal Revenue Service shows the agency has received some 16.68 million tax returns since it began accepting paperwork on Jan. 24. Of those, 12.99 million returns have been processed with 4.46 million resulting in refunds. According to the IRS, the average refund so far this...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Privacy#Robocalls#Exact Data#Vehicles#Dor#The Daily Journal
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Refund delays, why is mine late?

Americans are working quickly to get their tax returns into the IRS for their refunds as soon as possible. Many aren’t getting them when they thought they would. There are different reasons for why your refund may be delayed, including there being an error on your tax return. 3...
INCOME TAX
BGR.com

Here’s when the IRS says you’ll receive your tax refund in 2022

It’s that time of year again. Social media is flooded with memes and funny posts from people religiously checking their bank account to see when their tax refund finally shows up. And results in either a funny post about how they feel as wealthy as a royal now. Or they seethe in anger, either because they feel like the IRS is taking too long — or they didn’t get back as big a refund as they’d hoped.
INCOME TAX
Bakersfield Channel

Americans already starting to receive tax refunds

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The IRS says Americans are already starting to receive their tax refunds. On Friday the federal agency released statistics showing it has received nearly 17-million returns as of February 4th. That's on top of the backlog of 2020 returns the IRS is busy working through. The...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Miami Herald

How long will it take to get your tax refund after filing? IRS offers an estimate

Most refunds to qualified federal taxpayers should go out within 21 days of filing the return, the Internal Revenue Service said Monday. The federal tax season opened Monday, and IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig told reporters that the key to getting a timely refund is to make sure the return is accurate, filed electronically and can be direct deposited.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Am I eligible for this $8,000 tax credit?

The IRS is offering parents a tax credit that would cover up to 50% of child care expenses, and it could be worth as much as $8,000. Parents who care for children and other dependents are the ones the credit is designed for. The credit has been increased for 2021...
INCOME TAX
MarketRealist

Tax Refund Delays: Is the IRS Holding Refunds This Year?

If you prefer to file taxes as soon as the IRS accepts them instead of waiting until the 2022 tax deadline, you understandably hope to receive your refund promptly. However, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact staffing. Is the IRS holding refunds in 2022?. Article continues below advertisement. In cases...
INCOME TAX
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

I’ve Filed My 2021 Taxes. When Will I Get My Refund?

This year, you have until April 18 to file your taxes, but if you’re eager to receive your refund, we don’t recommend waiting until the last minute to file. The IRS says you should file early and electronically—you’ll typically receive your tax refund fewer than 21 days after filing.
INCOME TAX
FOXBusiness

How to spot tax refund scams

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" finance expert Dan Roccato explained how to spot tax collection scams for the 2022 season. DAN ROCCATO: And they come out of the woodwork this time of the year, and they get super creative. There's basically two types tax collection scams - you know where you get that phone call, the text, 'you owe money, the IRS. And if you don't pay immediately, we're sending you off to Rikers,' you know. Well, I've gotten those, I think you've gotten those as well. They're scams. The IRS doesn't call you, the IRS doesn't text you. That's just not the part of the game. The other one is a tax verification. You know, give us your personal data so we can verify your information immediately. And by the way, that personal data is your social security number and your bank account number. They are clearly scams, and they've gotten really sophisticated at this, Maria. So you've got to be especially on guard for the next few months as we get through tax season.
INCOME TAX
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
9K+
Followers
274
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy