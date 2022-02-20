ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curling teams claim both British medals at the Beijing Winter Olympics

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e12ZB_0eJtx1vo00
Sport

Great Britain claimed two medals at the Beijing Winter Olympics, with Eve Muirhead’s women’s curling team taking gold while Bruce Mouat’s men return home with silver.

Here the PA news agency looks at how the British teams made the podium.

Gold

Day 16, Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff, Mili Smith, women’s curling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g54uO_0eJtx1vo00
Great Britain’s Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Hailey Duff and Jennifer Dodds celebrate women’s curling gold (Andrew Milligan/PA Images). (PA Wire)

Great Britain’s women thrashed Japan 10-3 to win the women’s curling final on the last day of the Games and end skip Eve Muirhead’s long wait for a gold medal. Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds and Hailey Duff dominated the final throughout before sealing victory on the ninth end.

Silver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DHJrn_0eJtx1vo00
Great Britain’s Bobby Lammie, Hammy McMillan, Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie and Ross Whyte celebrate with their men’s curling silver medals (Andrew Milligan/PA Images). (PA Wire)

Day 15, Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie, Hammy McMillan, Ross Whyte, men’s curling.

Great Britain’s men went close but had to settle for silver in the end as Sweden, skipped by the impressive Niklas Edin, ground out a 5-4 final win on the extra end. Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan pushed the Swedes all the way in a close-fought contest before being edged out.

IN THIS ARTICLE
