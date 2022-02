Tannins do many things for wine, they provide the structure that allows the layering of flavors, they give the wine longevity or its ability to age, and they preserve the wine to name just a few. The easiest question to answer is actually where they come from which is from just two sources. They are extracted from the grape skins and seeds during fermentation and they can come from the oak barrels wine is aged in, if oak barrels are used at all. The more appropriate and full name is tannic acid but these naturally occurring elements are more commonly referred to as just tannins.

